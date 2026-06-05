Florida School Bus Driver Arrested After Leaving 6-Year-Old Boy on Bus, Child Found Wandering Alone

A 62-year-old Florida school bus driver was arrested for child neglect after allegedly failing to check her bus and leaving a 6-year-old boy onboard. The boy woke up, got off the bus, and was found wandering the neighborhood alone. The driver claimed she thought she completed her route and did not inspect the vehicle. She faces criminal charges and a court appearance.

A school bus driver in Florida has been arrested after she allegedly failed to check her bus at the end of her route and left a 6-year-old boy onboard, who was later found wandering around her neighborhood alone.

The driver, identified as 62-year-old Barberena, picked the boy up and took him to school as normal. According to a Miami-Dade arrest report, the boy fell asleep on the bus and did not get off with the other children when they arrived at the school. After Barberena believed she completed her route, she drove the bus to her home, parked it in a swale and went into her house.

The boy woke up about 15 minutes later and got off the bus before he began walking on Southwest 298th Terrace near Southwest 157th Avenue. A pedestrian later found the boy and contacted the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office. The school later contacted Barberena to report that the boy never showed up to class, prompting her to go outside her home to look for him.

Barberena allegedly admitted to authorities that she did not inspect the bus to ensure everyone had gotten off after arriving at the school. The arrest report states that the defendant knowingly and willfully failed to provide the child with the care, supervision and services necessary to maintain his physical and mental health. Barberena was arrested and booked into jail. She appeared in court for her first hearing on Wednesday, June 3, and her bond was set at $2,500.

She has since been released. Barberena submitted a written plea of not guilty. She is next scheduled to appear in court on July 31. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An investigation remains ongoing. In Florida, those found guilty of child neglect with no great bodily harm can face up to five years in prison, five years of probation, and a fine of up to $5,000





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School Bus Driver Arrested Child Neglect Florida 6-Year-Old Left Alone Miami-Dade Bus Safety Arrest Report

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