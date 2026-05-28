Florida's Higher Education Overhaul: The Battle Over 'Woke' Curriculum and the Rise of Conservative Civics Centers

An in-depth look at how Florida's political leadership is restructuring public university curricula, defunding sociology and diversity-focused courses while investing heavily in a new Hamilton School dedicated to Western civilization and anti-woke education. The changes, backed by a 2023 law banning identity politics in general education, have led to the removal of hundreds of classes and sparked debate over academic freedom and the purpose of humanities education.

At the University of Florida, a stark contrast in academic priorities is emerging, driven by state-level political interventions. While students in a Civil Discourse class examine early American history through a lens focused on founding principles and Western civilization, those in an Introduction to Sociology course explore globalization, inequality, race, and gender.

Both fall under humanities, yet they represent diverging paths: one is championed and funded by the state as a corrective to perceived liberal bias, while the other is being stripped of its general education status and faces plummeting enrollment. This dichotomy reflects a broader conservative backlash against what is characterized as 'woke' ideology on campuses, prompting red states like Florida to establish new civics centers and enforce laws that restrict certain perspectives in required curricula.

The Hamilton School for Classical and Civic Education, backed by tens of millions in legislative appropriations, now offers nearly 70 classes and four majors, all dedicated to promoting Western civilization and constitutional republicanism. Meanwhile, a 2023 Florida statute explicitly prohibits general education credit for courses teaching identity politics or systemic oppression, forcing universities to reclassify or remove hundreds of classes.

The University of Florida alone eliminated nearly 500 courses from its general education list, including entire departments like women's studies and African American studies. Officials say this is necessary to restore confidence in higher education and curb ideological indoctrination, while critics argue it imposes a selective viewpoint diversity that marginalizes non-Western cultures and reinforces a hierarchy that values European traditions above all others.

The state is actively monitoring compliance, requiring public syllabi databases and promising to investigate tips about violations, creating an atmosphere of oversight that faculty describe as disruptive and chilling to academic freedom





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