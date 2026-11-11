Florida's 'dark magic' mushrooms have a deadly combination of chemicals never seen before

Scientists have discovered that a known mushroom, Galerina indica, contains both psychedelic chemicals and deadly toxins.

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors, the “dark magic mushroom” fruiting on mossy decayed palm log in a swamp in Florida.

The tiny mushrooms contain both deadly amatoxin compounds and the psychedelic psilocybin, a first for fungus. A tiny brown mushroom found in Florida's swamps is the first known fungus to contain both psilocybin, the chemical compound in psychedelic mushrooms; and amatoxin, the poisonous substance in the world's deadliest mushrooms.

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"There is no species of mushroom anywhere, in any group, that has been known to produce both at the same time," study first authorExactly why the dark magic mushroom has evolved to contain these two compounds is unclear, but the authors told Live Science that they may give the fungus a powerful defense against being eaten.an organism passes new genetic material to another, as opposed to vertical gene transfer, in which a parent passes genetic material to offspring.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsmushrooms in the swamps of Florida; they just wanted to learn more about the mushrooms' chemical makeup, as not all Florida, a genus that contains over 300 species worldwide, many of which are poisonous. Among the samples they collected were smallspecimens that grew on moss-covered palm trunks.

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The largest mushrooms were only about 0.2 inches tall, with caps up to about 0.1 inches wide.and amatoxins, including one amatoxin that had never been documented in mushrooms. The new amatoxin wasn't wholly unexpected, given that other species ofMatthew E. Smithwith those of other psilocybin-producing mushrooms, finding the genes shared a common evolutionary origin — even though the mushrooms themselves are distantly related.

’s psilocybin-producing genes are arranged in a different order than in other psilocybin-producing fungi, which suggests the gene cluster was rearranged during its evolutionary history, a clue that horizontal gene transfer happened.seems to have acquired the ability to produce psilocybin via horizontal gene transfer from unrelated fungi about 15.5 million years ago, based on reconstructions of’s evolutionary history from DNA analysis, Smith said. However, it’s possible that psilocybin-producing genes entered the lineage through two separate horizontal gene transfer events, possibly as recently as 6 million years ago, Kunik noted.

Collecting and sequencing more, a fungal ecologist at Western Connecticut State University who was not involved with the new research.

"What was exciting about this paper was seeing both of these present, seeing that this gene cluster jumped in, got rearranged, maybe came in twice — it's very cool," Reynolds told Live Science. 'It sounds so impossible': Student studying fungus that makes users hallucinate tiny people may be on the verge of a scientific breakthroughThe ability to produce two types of incapacitating chemicals could form a powerful defense against being eaten, because organisms that would normally eat them would have difficulty evolving defenses against both, Kunik speculated.

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But the idea that this duo of compounds prevents the mushroom from being eaten is just a hypothesis. To buttress that idea, further research might tweak the genes of the dark magic mushroom to observe how removing one compound affects the species' role in the food web, Kunik suggested. Tropical and subtropical mushrooms are historically understudied, so there is likely much more incredible fungal diversity right under our feet, Smith said.

Olivia Ferrari is a New York City-based freelance journalist with a background in research and science communication. Olivia has lived and worked in the U.K., Costa Rica, Panama and Colombia. Her writing focuses on wildlife, environmental justice, climate change, and social science.