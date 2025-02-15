Florida Rodeo Rider Suffers Near-Fatal Bull Gore

Zachary Naegele, a 24-year-old bull rider from Florida, was gored in the neck by a bull during a competition at the Conley Invitational in Palmetto, Florida. The incident was caught on camera and showed Naegele suffering severe bleeding after the bull's horn pierced his jugular vein. First responders immediately provided life-saving treatment, and Naegele underwent surgery at the hospital.

Despite the severity of the injury, Naegele remarkably remained calm in the immediate aftermath. 'I really didn't feel it when it first happened,' Naegele told Fox 13. 'I thought I broke my jaw until I grabbed my chin and then I seen the blood squirt out from my neck, and I said 'this ain't good.''Naegele, a seasoned bull rider with a passion for the sport since the age of 15, expressed profound gratitude for his survival. He credits his faith for guiding him through this life-threatening experience. 'If you don’t know God and you’re getting on bulls, you are walking on a very thin line,' Naegele shared with Fox 13. 'It’s different whenever you ask God for another day, and you thank him for every day, but it’s a whole new ball game when you ask for another breath,' he added. The video of the incident begins with Naegele preparing for his ride inside the bucking chute. As the commentator introduces him to the excited crowd, highlighting his previous victories, the gate swings open, unleashing the powerful bull. Naegele skillfully rides the bull for several seconds, maneuvering through its unpredictable twists and turns. However, he eventually loses his balance and falls, the bull's horn catching his neck as he descends. While the impact initially appears non-fatal, Naegele quickly realizes the severity of his injury as blood begins to flow profusely. Medical personnel immediately rush to his aid, providing life-saving treatment. Deputy Chief Steve Litschauer, who has dedicated 50 years to public safety, described the scene as 'one of the most immediate lifesaving events' he has witnessed in his career. The incident underscores the inherent dangers of bull riding, a sport often referred to as 'the most dangerous eight seconds in sports.' Riders wear protective gear, but their necks remain vulnerable to the bulls' massive horns. Naegele, in a GoFundMe campaign launched to help cover his medical expenses, termed the incident a 'freak accident.' He detailed the extensive damage he suffered, including significant blood loss and nerve injury. 'I was then put into surgery to do plastic surgery on my neck and fix my small carotid artery that was severed,' he wrote. He underwent surgery at the hospital and returned home to Louisiana a few days later. Though shaken by the experience, Naegele remains resolute in his desire to continue competing. 'Whenever I get on, I always know it could be my last time, but you never really think about it when you’re there,' he explained.





