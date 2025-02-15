Florida Rodeo Rider Suffers Horrific Neck Gore, Escapes Death in Terrifying Incident

A Florida rodeo rider had a close call with death after a bull gored him in the neck during a competition. Zachary Naegele, 24, was riding at the Conley Invitational in Palmetto, Florida, when the incident occurred. Naegele sustained a serious neck injury and required immediate medical attention. He underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

First responders immediately rushed to his aid, applying pressure to the wound before transporting him to the hospital for emergency surgery. Naegele, who has been riding bulls since the age of 15, described the experience in a harrowing interview with Fox 13. He recounted not initially feeling the impact of the horn, mistaking it for a broken jaw until he saw blood spurting from his neck. 'If you don’t know God and you’re getting on bulls, you are walking on a very thin line,' Naegele told the outlet. 'It’s different whenever you ask God for another day, and you thank him for every day, but it’s a whole new ball game when you ask for another breath,' he added, expressing his gratitude for surviving the ordeal.The video footage shows Naegele bravely navigating the initial seconds of his ride, skillfully gripping the bull rope as the animal charges out of the chute. He manages to stay on for a few moments, but the bull's powerful movements eventually cause him to lose his balance. As he falls, the bull's horn catches his neck, leaving him bleeding profusely. Deputy Chief Steve Litschauer, a veteran public safety officer, described the scene as one of the most immediate lifesaving events he had witnessed in his 50 years of service. Naegele, who endured surgery to repair the damage to his neck and carotid artery, credited the quick actions of the medical personnel and the presence of his supporters. Despite the severity of the incident, Naegele has vowed to continue his career as a bull rider, acknowledging the inherent risks but remaining undeterred by the close call. 'Whenever I get on, I always know it could be my last time, but you never really think about it when you’re there,' he stated





