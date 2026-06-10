Florida Rep. Darren Soto's 'Notorious Libido' Pranked by Colleagues

Florida state representatives, including Rep. Darren Soto, were the subject of a light-hearted prank involving a fake updates alert that nAmed Soto 'Florida's Most Eligible Bachelor'. The prank,which played on Soto's reputation for being a 'ladies' man', was a departure from the usual seriousness of legislative proceedings and was taken in good humor by Soto and his colleagues.

In a light-hearted moment, Florida state representatives, including Rep. Darren Soto ,found themselves the subject of a prank orchestrated by thEir colleagues. The prank,which played on Soto's reputation for being a 'ladies' man', involved a fake news alert on the House TV screens, claiming Soto had been named ' Florida 's Most Eligible Bachelor'.

The stunt, which was meant to poke fun at Sotos 'notorious libido', as one colleague put it, was a departure from the usual seriousness of legislative proceedings. Soto,who has been married for over a decade and has two children, took the prank in stride, laughing it off and even posing for a mock photo shoot with his colleagues.

The incident highlights the camaraderie and light-heartedness that can exist among political colleagues, even amidst the often heated and contentious debates that take place in the legislature





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Florida Rep. Darren Soto Prank Legislative Proceedings Camaraderie Political Colleagues Heated Debates

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