Ocala Christian Academy Principal Loyd arrested for failing to report digital voyeurism by teacher Gould, sparking demands for school transparency and accountability from victims and parents.

The Ocala Christian Academy Elementary School principal Loyd, 80, was arrested in Florida after authorities determined she failed to report a serious incident of child sexual abuse. The arrest follows allegations that a teacher at the school, Gould, 34, photographed a student under her skirt using a mobile device. This failure to act as a mandatory reporter has resulted in criminal charges against the school leader and intensified scrutiny of the institution's safety protocols.

The Incident and Immediate Police Response

Gould was fired from the school and subsequently arrested on October 27 after he allegedly admitted to taking the inappropriate photograph. His first court appearance occurred on Wednesday, where he was not granted bond and remains in custody at the Marion County Jail charged with digital voyeurism. Authorities first became aware of the misconduct when concerned parents reported disturbing behavior during recess, prompting an immediate investigation into the teacher's actions.

Also read NC Parents Arrested for Failing to Seek Medical Help for Sick Child

Principal's Alleged Cover-Up Attempts

According to the arrest affidavit, Loyd became aware of the incident yet allegedly instructed Gould to keep the matter hidden. She reportedly sent an audio message to the teacher telling him to keep the situation under wraps as much as possible. Loyd was arrested on Wednesday, November 18, and charged with failing to report suspected child sexual abuse. She was later released from custody after posting a $1,000 bond, pending further legal proceedings.

Victim Accounts and Witness Testimony

The allegations center on specific actions witnessed by students and confirmed by the victim. A witness claimed they saw Gould holding his phone underneath a student's skirt while the young girl stood on a picnic table next to him. The student later told police that she felt something touch her leg several times and realized Gould's phone was pointing upward with the camera active. These details formed the basis for the digital voyeurism charge against Gould.

Advertisement

Broader Context of School Safety Failures

The arrest of Loyd and Gould occurs amidst a wider conversation about accountability within Florida educational institutions. In a separate but related case, Eric James, a principal in West Virginia, was sued by 11 students for allegedly setting up cameras in locker rooms. James was arrested one week prior to the lawsuit, with victims expressing frustration over the lack of transparency from school leadership during those arrests.

Call for Transparency and Future Actions

Parents, teachers, and guardians are demanding greater openness from the Ocala Christian Academy regarding the incident. Coscarelli concluded that the school must take accountability for the incidents and urged for more transparency in how such matters are handled. It is currently unclear if either Loyd or Gould have entered formal pleas to the charges. The Ocala Police Department has not immediately responded to requests for comment regarding updates in the case.

Additional Child Safety Incidents in Region

While the Ocala case focuses on digital evidence, other serious allegations highlight ongoing challenges in child protection. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office stated that Brian Leo Pavluchuk, a middle school teacher, sexually abused a minor victim multiple times between 2014 and 2017. Pavluchuk, 40, was arrested on Friday, July 24, for sexual battery involving a years-long incident. These parallel cases underscore the urgent need for mandatory reporting compliance and vigilance in educational settings.