Santa Rosa County Commissioner Greg Vinson asserts his son Carey's fatal shooting was deliberate after the 19-year-old was killed at a Florida campground near the Blackwater River.

Greg Vinson, a conservative political figure and Santa Rosa County commissioner, has publicly rejected the notion that the death of his 19-year-old son, Carey Vinson, was a tragic hunting accident. He asserts that the fatal shooting was the result of malicious intent by individuals who deliberately targeted the campsite. This assertion comes two days after Carey Vinson was fatally shot while camping near the Blackwater River in Florida on Sunday, November 22.

Details of The Fatal Shooting Event

The incident occurred at a sandbar campground adjacent to the Blackwater River where Carey Vinson and his friends had been camping since Friday, November 20, according to officials from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, a bullet fired from outside the campsite struck Carey Vinson in the head while he was inside his tent. Witnesses reported that a vehicle was parked on the opposite bank of the river at the time of the shooting.

Also read Florida politician’s son, 19, shot to death inside tent while camping with friends

Police Investigation and Witness Accounts

Investigators are examining evidence provided by Carey Vinson's friends, who stated they heard the vehicle start and drive away immediately after the shots were fired. The witnesses also reported yelling in the direction of the vehicle to alert the occupants of their presence in the area. Law enforcement is currently using these testimonies to identify the individuals responsible for the gunfire and to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the fatal discharge.

Father's Statement on Malicious Intent

Greg Vinson issued a statement on Tuesday, November 24, detailing his belief that the perpetrators knew the campsite was occupied. He claimed that the shooters were close enough to see the campfire and hear conversations before firing shot after shot. According to Vinson, after the panicked campers screamed for them to stop, the shooters paused and then fired another volley before laughing and driving away.

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Personal Tribute to the Victim

In his statement, Vinson described his son as a thoughtful young man who played guitar and possessed a beautiful singing voice. He noted that Carey Vinson was a student at Florida State University who was outgoing, athletic, and enjoyed hiking mountains. Vinson shared that his son was quick to laugh and easy to love, expressing his profound grief over losing someone so tender and loving.

Community Impact and Appeal for Information

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office has requested that anyone with information regarding the shooting contact them at 850-983-1190, Option 1. For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted via Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers at 850-437-7867 or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Greg Vinson stated that while nothing will bring his son back, he hopes that identifying those responsible will prevent further harm to others.