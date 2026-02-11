Florida Polytechnic University Police Adds $148,000 Jetson ONE Flying Patrol Vehicle

Florida Polytechnic University police introduced Astro, a $148,000 electric flying patrol vehicle built by Jetson, but it still needs FAA authorization before operational patrols can begin.

The Florida Polytechnic University Police Department in Lakeland has introduced a flying patrol vehicle nicknamed Astro, built by Jetson, the company behind the Jetson ONE personal flying machine.

According to the university, it is the first U.S. law enforcement agency to add this type of piloted electric aircraft to its fleet, and Jetson calls it a world first. However, Astro still needs FAA authorization before officers can use it for operational police patrols. Astro gets its name from the dog in the classic cartoon The Jetsons, and the aircraft looks like something George Jetson might have parked outside his house.

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Astro Uses Electric Vertical Takeoff And Landing Technology

It uses electric vertical takeoff and landing technology, commonly called eVTOL, so it can lift straight into the air without needing a runway. Unlike a conventional police helicopter, Astro has a compact frame that folds for easier transport and storage. The aircraft features an open cockpit surrounded by a lightweight frame. Eight electric motors power its eight propellers, while a four-axis joystick allows the pilot to control its movement.

Florida Polytechnic University selected the Jetson ONE to explore its potential for law enforcement, and the aircraft arrived during summer 2026. Since then, police personnel have completed flight training, according to Jetson, including Police Chief Aaron Murray. Jetson identifies the aircraft by its registration number, N911FP, which references emergency services and Florida Polytechnic University. Jetson tells CyberGuy that Astro is a standard Jetson ONE with police lights added.

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Officers use a handheld radio, and the aircraft has mounts for action cameras. The company says a pilot-controlled searchlight could be added in the future. A photo shows Chief Murray maneuvering the Astro flying vehicle over the Lakeland campus on Oct. 20, 2026. Astro may look compact, but its advertised performance is impressive.

Jetson Aircraft Reaches Speeds Of Sixty Three Miles Per Hour

According to Jetson's published specifications, the aircraft can reach speeds of 63 mph. That is fast enough to cover short distances across a large campus without following roads or dealing with traffic.

However, battery life limits how long it can stay airborne. Jetson estimates approximately 20 minutes of flight time per charge, making Astro better suited to short missions than extended patrols. Jetson tells CyberGuy that the aircraft takes approximately 90 minutes to recharge using a 240-volt connection. Charging through a standard household outlet takes about three hours.

However, officers can swap batteries between flights, allowing them to return to the air sooner if fully charged replacements are available. Each flight still lasts approximately 20 minutes. Jetson confirms that the 210-pound maximum includes the pilot, police gear and any emergency supplies. The company says this is a hard limit, which could restrict how much equipment an officer can carry.

Jetson also advertises several safety features. The company says Astro can continue flying even if one motor fails. It also has an automatic landing system and a ballistic parachute designed for emergencies. Jetson lists the vehicle at $148,000 before taxes and additional fees, making it a significant investment for a police department.

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Florida Police Explore Astro For Storm Damage Assessment

Florida Polytechnic University wants to explore whether Astro can help officers respond when roads become difficult to navigate. Consider what happens after a major Florida storm. Roads may flood, debris can block access and emergency crews may struggle to reach certain locations. Once weather and flying conditions allow, a small aircraft that takes off vertically could help officers survey the damage.

Police Chief Aaron Murray believes Astro could help officers monitor the campus and reach places that traditional vehicles cannot easily access. The department also wants to investigate using it to deliver emergency supplies. Advanced air mobility is a technology on the rise, and we can either choose to be proactive or reactive as it develops, Murray said. The university also plans to collaborate with regional law enforcement agencies on potential emergency-response missions.

However, Astro carries only its pilot. It cannot transport an injured person or bring someone back from a rescue mission. Because the 210-pound limit includes the officer and everything onboard, the amount of emergency supplies Astro can carry depends on the pilot's weight and equipment. There is an important regulatory issue before Astro can become a regular part of police operations.

Regulatory Hurdles Prevent Police Use Of Ultralight Rules

Jetson developed the ONE as a recreational aircraft designed around the FAA's Part 103 ultralight rules. Those rules allow qualifying ultralight vehicles to operate without traditional aircraft or pilot certification.

However, Part 103 limits their use to recreational or sporting purposes. Police patrols fall outside those permitted uses. FAA guidance specifically identifies aerial surveying and patrolling as activities that cannot operate under Part 103. Jetson says Florida Polytechnic University needs additional federal authorization involving FAA Part 91 rules to use Astro for public-safety missions.

When the university announced the aircraft, it described the effort as a step toward understanding how electric aircraft could support emergency response.