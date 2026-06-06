Florida police share final report on Hulk Hogan’s cause of death

A private autopsy concluded he died “exclusively from compelling natural disease.”

Terry Bollea — known professionally as Hulk Hogan — died of natural causes, according to a report released Friday by the Clearwater Police Department, concluding its investigation into the July 2025 death of the legendary pro wrestler.

He was 71. Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content. An autopsy determined Hogan died “exclusively from compelling natural disease, with no reasonable traumatic or terminal toxicologic contributions,” and ruled the manner of death as natural.

“Under the circumstances, it fell to the Clearwater Police Department to address, challenge, or validate some of the concerns in the case,” the department wrote. “Investigators had to interview multiple witnesses and review various recordings to answer questions central to our inquiry. ” Police closed the investigation Friday, releasing details of the 911 call made on the day of his death as well as information from an interview with his occupational therapist.

In the 911 call, his wife Sky Daily Hogan is recorded saying, “My husband — it doesn’t seem like he’s breathing. ” According to the report, home health aide Dana Swinton said that she, Sky Daily, and occupational therapist Justin McCamey were all at the residence when Hogan stopped breathing. McCamey, who had been Hogan’s therapist for only two weeks, had arrived roughly 10 minutes before the incident. The three attempted CPR before the fire department arrived.

The roughly 70-page report also includes statements from officers who responded to and surveyed the scene at the former wrestling star’s Eldorado Avenue home. One account notes that a firefighter was called to assist with moving Hogan from the residence, while other members of the Clearwater Fire Department were already performing lifesaving measures. McCamey told police that “Mr. Bollea’s health has been very poor ever since the surgery.

Mr. Bollea has had approximately 20-30 various knee, hip, and back surgeries over the years. ” Sky Daily Hogan told police that her husband had undergone spinal fusion surgery on his neck approximately six weeks before his death.

Prior to that procedure, he had also had a heart operation and had been diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, for which he had received one week of chemotherapy.following his death, Sky Daily Hogan described it as “sudden and impossible to process,” noting that he “had been dealing with some health issues. ” The police department expressed gratitude to the Hogan family, stating: “Their willingness to allow our investigators access to very personal information, at a time when they were grieving and struggling, was extremely helpful.

” Hogan was a towering figure in professional wrestling, widely credited with bringing the sport to mainstream audiences. His shirt-ripping bravado and larger-than-life persona gave rise to the cultural phenomenon known as “Hulkamania. ”





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