Florida Police Bust Gambling Ring Exploiting Elderly Customers

Multiple gambling arcades allegedly targeting and exploiting elderly gamblers addicted to gaming were shut down by Cape Coral Police and the Florida Gaming Control Commission. Machines were rigged to ensure consistent losses.

Police in Cape Coral, Florida , have shut down a sprawling gambling operation run by a group of migrants, accusing them of targeting and exploiting vulnerable elderly patrons. The Cape Coral Police Department, in collaboration with the Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC), executed raids on six gaming arcades, confiscating 428 illegal gambling machines and seizing over $540,000 in cash.

According to a statement released by the police department, these businesses were intentionally designed to prey upon vulnerable populations, particularly elderly residents grappling with gambling addiction. Investigations revealed that the machines were deliberately calibrated to ensure consistent losses for players, further exploiting those at risk. The gambling operation, dubbed Jackpot Island, was registered with the state of Florida and listed Faisal Khan as president, Bhavani Shekhawat as vice president, and Syed A. Ali Shah as company secretary. Police investigations revealed the machines were rigged to guarantee constant losses, enticing players to continue wagering with the false hope of winning. FGCC officials pointed out that legal machines are required to have a payback percentage of at least 85% to ensure fair play and distribute winnings to players. However, analysis of the Jackpot Island machines revealed a drastically lower payback percentage of only 18%, indicating intentionally designed manipulation to ensure consistent profitability for the operators at the expense of the players.This raid in Cape Coral is part of a broader state-wide initiative by the FGCC to combat illegal gambling operations throughout Florida. Since the beginning of 2023, authorities have seized over 1,000 illegal gambling machines and a staggering $3.5 million in cash as part of this ongoing effort. Lou Trombetta, Executive Director of the FGCC, emphasized the organization's commitment to protecting Florida communities from criminal activity by shutting down illegal gambling venues. He also highlighted the detrimental financial impact of these operations, stating that every dollar wagered on illicit slot machines represents revenue diverted from the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, which directly supports Florida's educational system





