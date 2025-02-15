Florida Passes Sweeping Immigration Crackdown

Florida has enacted the most stringent immigration law in the nation, strengthening enforcement against illegal immigration, prioritizing the deportation of criminals, and safeguarding elections. This legislation enhances cooperation with federal agencies, imposes mandatory death penalties for egregious crimes committed by illegal aliens, and eliminates in-state tuition for them.

Florida has once again set the standard for America's fight against illegal immigration. With the passage of the most aggressive immigration crackdown in the country, we are restoring the rule of law, protecting our communities, and standing with President Donald Trump as he works to secure our borders. President Trump has made it clear: America needs strong states willing to take decisive action against illegal immigration. Florida is answering that call.

The legislation we just passed strengthens our partnership with federal immigration enforcement agencies, ensuring that illegal aliens do not slip through the cracks. By working hand in hand with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), we are enhancing intelligence-sharing, disrupting cartel networks, and prioritizing the deportation of violent offenders. FLORIDA SHERIFF ASKS TRUMP'S ICE TO REMOVE BIDEN-ERA ‘SHACKLES’ In addition to stronger cooperation with federal agencies, Florida is taking bold steps to protect our residents. Illegal aliens who commit the most egregious crimes—murder or the rape of a child—will now face the ultimate consequence in Florida with the mandatory death penalty. Additionally, illegal alien gang members will now receive automatic maximum sentences, ensuring they stay behind bars and do not return to the streets of our communities. These policies send an unmistakable message that Florida will not be a safe haven for criminals. Securing our elections is just as vital as securing our borders. Florida will not allow illegal votes to undermine our democracy. Any illegal alien who attempts to vote, or anyone who facilitates such fraud, will face felony charges. The integrity of our elections is non-negotiable. While we strengthen enforcement, we are also making sure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely. That means eliminating in-state tuition for illegal aliens, prioritizing resources for Florida families and lawful residents. We are also expanding detention space for ICE deportations, ensuring criminal illegal aliens are swiftly removed rather than released back into our communities. Florida refuses to be a sanctuary state for lawbreakers. To coordinate these efforts, Florida is establishing the State Board of Immigration Enforcement. The board is comprised of the governor and the three statewide elected members of Florida’s cabinet, and will work closely with federal agencies, monitor illegal immigration trends, and ensure that our local law enforcement have the tools they need to assist with immigration enforcement. With this bill, Florida has set the national standard for strong, conservative leadership on immigration. While some other states cave to the radical left’s open-border agenda, Florida is standing firm. With this historic legislation, Florida has sent a clear message that we will always fight to protect our citizens, uphold our laws, and stand with President Trump to secure our nation.





