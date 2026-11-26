Paramedics in a Florida county are preparing to deploy drones to deliver temperature-controlled whole blood to trauma patients within 3.5 minutes, aiming to improve survival rates for car crashes, shootings, and severe bleeding events.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25, 2026 — Paramedics in one Florida county may soon be able to call in a drone to bring blood to a patient who's bleeding heavily.

Paramedics will order temperature-controlled whole blood through a phone app. The aim is for blood to arrive within 3.5 minutes. County officials said the drones could help people hurt in car crashes, shootings or stabbings, as well as women with severe bleeding afterArcher First Response Systems runs the blood program and began flying emergency drones in two Florida counties in May 2024.

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So far, its drones have answered 15 emergency calls, founder and CEO Gordon Folkes toldIn one case, a drone lowered an AED to a woman whose husband had collapsed.