Amendment 3 promised Florida homeowners tax relief. Now cities are cutting projects and services to make up the difference.

Just over two weeks after Florida voters approved Amendment 3, local governments across the state are already canceling projects as they brace for the financial fallout from the controversial property tax overhaul.

It is an outcome that experts, together with law enforcement and local governments across the state, had warned Floridians against, but ultimately one that did not stand up to Florida homeowners’ hunger for property tax relief as the country faces a long-term housing affordability squeeze.

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“It’s clear that Floridians are looking for relief amid the state’s affordability crisis; unfortunately, Amendment 3 represents nothing more than a tax shift,” Florida Policy Institute’s CEO Sadaf Knight said in a statement shared with Newsweek. “Communities are now facing the loss of $12 billion in local revenue on a recurring basis,” she said.

“As municipalities across Florida prepare to make tough choices about how to balance budgets amid a drastic reduction in revenue, it’s crucial that local governments put people first, raise revenue in the least regressive way possible, and protect against draconian cuts to critical services. ” Less than two months before Amendment 3 takes effect, this process has already begun.

The St. Pete Beach City Commission in Pinellas County voted Tuesday not to renew funding for Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s Suncoast Beach trolley service when its contract expires on December 31, according to local reports. The decision is expected to put an end to a trolley service that has connected the local beach communities for roughly 25 years, and it might be only the first of several cuts related to Amendment 3, PSTA said.

In estimates published before November 3, PSTA had projected that the passage of Amendment 3 would cause it to lose 25 percent of the critical funding necessary to “keep gas in the tank, maintain our vehicles, and pay bus drivers. ” At the time, it warned that it would be forced to cut 25 percent of its total services starting as early as June 2027.

This week’s announcement shows that cuts will start sooner than that, as commissioners were told the city of St. Pete Beach is expected to lose more than $2 million a year once Amendment 3 takes effect. Cutting the trolley service would help the city recoup tens of thousands of dollars annually, according to Resident Services Director Mandy Edmunds, as reported by Spectrum News.

“I know thousands of residents and tourists are grateful that the City of St. Pete Beach has supported the trolley for the past 25 years, but we obviously recognize the difficult decisions that all our city partners must make,” Brad Miller, PSTA’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “They are the same difficult decisions PSTA’s own Board of Directors must make to scale down our public transit offerings due to the reduced funding after Amendment 3’s passage.

” PSTA also outlined a worst-case scenario for dealing with Amendment 3-related funding losses, including raising fares, cutting up to 25 of its 40 bus routes, ending ferry services and eliminating more than 100,000 paratransit trips for riders with disabilities. Governor Ron DeSantis, who took credit for Amendment 3 despite the measure differing from the proposal he had pushed for, quickly lashed out against PSTA and the St. Pete Beach City Commission, accusing them of cutting crucial services before slashing their own wages.

He wrote on social media: “Behold another installment in Washington Monument syndrome, as local governments try to punish voters for their choices at the ballot box. Amendment 3 ‘forces’ increases for people with disabilities but conveniently does not ‘force’ reductions in bureaucracy or $200k+ salaries? ” What Is Florida’s Amendment 3?

Amendment 3, the result of months of debate in Tallahassee about just how to offer relief to homeowners struggling with higher property tax bills, received the backing of 62 percent of voters on November 3, passing the threshold required to amend the Florida constitution.

“Polling results showed that most Florida voters believed that Amendment 3 promised too much and that it would destroy public education, the parks program and law enforcement for a start,” Darryl Paulson, emeritus professor of government at the University of South Florida, told Newsweek. “Yet, Amendment 3 passed with about 62 percent of the vote. What happened? ” People do not always tell the truth to pollsters, according to Paulson.

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“Not wanting to look like greedy individuals looking out for their own self interest, they tell the pollsters what they think is the appropriate answer. No one wants to look like they do not support public education, law enforcement, the parks and the environment, so they give the pollster what they think the public wants to hear,” he said.

“They vote to support public education, law enforcement and environmental issues instead of their own self interest, and then they go into the voting booth and vote for their self interest. Somehow, Americans have always felt guilty of voting for their self interest. But, what is politics if it is not voting for your self interest?

” The measure will increase the homestead tax exemption for non-school district property taxes in Florida to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028, with the amount indexed to inflation starting in 2029. Supporters of Amendment 3 said that the property tax cut will benefit approximately 92 percent of Floridians, who will be able to save thousands of dollars on their property tax bills.

It will prioritize long-term Florida residents over newcomers arriving after December 31, 2026, who will receive a smaller exemption of up to $50,000 until they have lived in the state for five years. The measure will take effect on January 1, 2027, only a few days before Governor-elect Byron Donalds is inaugurated.

Although property tax reform in the state has been spearheaded by DeSantis, who was advocating for the full elimination of property taxes in Florida, it will be up to his successor to oversee Amendment 3’s implementation. The biggest question in the coming months will be whether the measure will have the disastrous impact its critics have predicted.

State economists have estimated that Amendment 3 could reduce local government revenues by roughly $5 billion in its first year, with annual losses rising to nearly $12 billion by its fifth year, potentially squeezing funding for law enforcement, fire and other emergency services, roads, libraries, parks and public hospitals. Shelton Weeks, a Florida Gulf Coast University professor in the Department of Economics & Finance, previously told Newsweek that “the loss in revenues will vary greatly across communities in Florida due to the differences in the composition of their tax bases.

” For example, “a community with a large proportion of commercial and industrial properties will have significantly less of a decline in property tax revenue than a community with limited commercial and industrial properties,” he said.

“The decline in revenue will also vary depending on the proportion of residential properties with homestead exemptions. Finally, rural communities with relatively lower property values will be more severely impacted than coastal communities with higher residential property values.

" DeSantis and Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, on the other hand, have rebuffed such criticism, arguing that local government revenues and spending have grown excessively in recent years and that budgets can be trimmed without sacrificing essential services. Cancellations of public projects announced by cities, counties and transit agencies across the state this week are the first signs that what experts warned Floridians about might soon come to pass.

More Cancellations Announced Across the State This Week In St. Johns County, in northeastern Florida, a planned fire station for the Beachwalk area has been “permanently paused” as the city decided to hold off on $100 million in projects to soften the impact of Amendment 3. The station, according to local reporting, was expected to break ground in 2027 and be operational by 2028.

County Administrator Joy Andrews, according to News4JAX, told county commissioners that the fire district for which the station was planned is expected to lose $14 million in property tax revenue by 2028 and another $27.8 million by 2029. Also in Pinellas County, Gulfport Mayor Karen Love announced Tuesday that the city’s 2026-27 budget was reduced by $200,000 over the previous year after the passage of Amendment 3.

As a result of that, “we are going to need to either reduce services by $1.1 million or we’re going to have to increase revenues by $1.1 million,” she said.

“I can only guess and expect that it will be a combination of the two,” Love said, adding that the city will hold its first workshop to discuss the next steps on December 10. “This is not going to be an easy discussion,” she said, adding that the city has always had “a balanced budget. ” In a Facebook post, she wrote: “It’s easy to say, ‘Live within your budget’ or ‘Cut wasteful spending.

’ The City already operates within a budget. If you believe a specific expense is wasteful, I want to hear what it is. Nothing is off the table for discussion. ” No matter what decision is taken, “the cuts will be drastic, and many residents may be angry,” Love said.

“Remember that Florida voters have spoken, and your local elected officials must now make these hard decisions. It is now our job to cut some of the very services, programs, and events you’ve told us you wanted. ” Contact Newsweek editors on this story: John Fitzpatrick and Emma Lee-Sangfinancial fallout from the controversial property tax overhaul.

It is an outcome that experts, together with law enforcement and local governments across the state, had warned Floridians against, but ultimately one that did not stand up to Florida homeowners’ hunger for property tax relief as the country faces a long-term housing affordability squeeze.

“It’s clear that Floridians are looking for relief amid the state’s affordability crisis; unfortunately, Amendment 3 represents nothing more than a tax shift,” Florida Policy Institute’s CEO Sadaf Knight said in a statement shared with“Communities are now facing the loss of $12 billion in local revenue on a recurring basis,” she said. “As municipalities across Florida prepare to make tough choices about how to balance budgets amid a drastic reduction in revenue, it’s crucial that local governments put people first, raise revenue in the least regressive way possible, and protect against draconian cuts to critical services.

”The St. Pete Beach City Commission in Pinellas County voted Tuesday not to renew funding for Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s Suncoast Beach trolley service when its contract expires on December 31, according to local reports. The decision is expected to put an end to a trolley service that has connected the local beach communities for roughly 25 years, and it might be only the first of several cuts related to Amendment 3, PSTA said.that the passage of Amendment 3 would cause it to lose 25 percent of the critical funding necessary to “keep gas in the tank, maintain our vehicles, and pay bus drivers.

” At the time, it warned that it would be forced to cut 25 percent of its total services starting as early as June 2027. This week’s announcement shows that cuts will start sooner than that, as commissioners were told the city of St. Pete Beach is expected to lose more than $2 million a year once Amendment 3 takes effect.

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Cutting the trolley service would help the city recoup tens of thousands of dollars annually, according to Resident Services Director Mandy Edmunds, as reported by Spectrum News.

“I know thousands of residents and tourists are grateful that the City of St. Pete Beach has supported the trolley for the past 25 years, but we obviously recognize the difficult decisions that all our city partners must make,” Brad Miller, PSTA’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “They are the same difficult decisions PSTA’s own Board of Directors must make to scale down our public transit offerings due to the reduced funding after Amendment 3’s passage.

” PSTA also outlined a worst-case scenario for dealing with Amendment 3-related funding losses, including raising fares, cutting up to 25 of its 40 bus routes, ending ferry services and eliminating more than 100,000 paratransit trips for riders with disabilities. Governor Ron DeSantis, who took credit for Amendment 3 despite the measure differing from the proposal he had pushed for, quickly lashed out against PSTA and the St. Pete Beach City Commission, accusing them of cutting crucial services before slashing their own wages.

: “Behold another installment in Washington Monument syndrome, as local governments try to punish voters for their choices at the ballot box. Amendment 3 ‘forces’ increases for people with disabilities but conveniently does not ‘force’ reductions in bureaucracy or $200k+ salaries?

”Amendment 3, the result of months of debate in Tallahassee about just how to offer relief to homeowners struggling with higher property tax bills, received the backing of 62 percent of voters on November 3, passing the threshold required to amend the Florida constitution.

“Polling results showed that most Florida voters believed that Amendment 3 promised too much and that it would destroy public education, the parks program and law enforcement for a start,” Darryl Paulson, emeritus professor of government at the University of South Florida, toldPeople do not always tell the truth to pollsters, according to Paulson. “Not wanting to look like greedy individuals looking out for their own self interest, they tell the pollsters what they think is the appropriate answer.

No one wants to look like they do not support public education, law enforcement, the parks and the environment, so they give the pollster what they think the public wants to hear,” he said.

“They vote to support public education, law enforcement and environmental issues instead of their own self interest, and then they go into the voting booth and vote for their self interest. Somehow, Americans have always felt guilty of voting for their self interest. But, what is politics if it is not voting for your self interest?

” The measure will increase the homestead tax exemption for non-school district property taxes in Florida to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028, with the amount indexed to inflation starting in 2029. Supporters of Amendment 3 said that the property tax cut will benefit approximately 92 percent of Floridians, who will be able to save thousands of dollars on their property tax bills.

It will prioritize long-term Florida residents over newcomers arriving after December 31, 2026, who will receive a smaller exemption of up to $50,000 until they have lived in the state for five years. The measure will take effect on January 1, 2027, only a few days before Governor-elect Byron Donalds is inaugurated.

Although property tax reform in the state has been spearheaded by DeSantis, who was advocating for the full elimination of property taxes in Florida,The biggest question in the coming months will be whether the measure will have the disastrous impact its critics have predicted. State economists have estimated that Amendment 3 could reduce local government revenues by roughly $5 billion in its first year, with annual losses rising to nearly $12 billion by its fifth year, potentially squeezing funding for law enforcement, fire and other emergency services, roads, libraries, parks and public hospitals.that “the loss in revenues will vary greatly across communities in Florida due to the differences in the composition of their tax bases.

” For example, “a community with a large proportion of commercial and industrial properties will have significantly less of a decline in property tax revenue than a community with limited commercial and industrial properties,” he said.

“The decline in revenue will also vary depending on the proportion of residential properties with homestead exemptions. Finally, rural communities with relatively lower property values will be more severely impacted than coastal communities with higher residential property values.

" DeSantis and Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, on the other hand, have rebuffed such criticism, arguing that local government revenues and spending have grown excessively in recent years and that budgets can be trimmed without sacrificing essential services. Cancellations of public projects announced by cities, counties and transit agencies across the state this week are the first signs that what experts warned Floridians about might soon come to pass.

In St. Johns County, in northeastern Florida, a planned fire station for the Beachwalk area has been “permanently paused” as the city decided to hold off on $100 million in projects to soften the impact of Amendment 3. The station, according to local reporting, was expected to break ground in 2027 and be operational by 2028.

County Administrator Joy Andrews, according to News4JAX, told county commissioners that the fire district for which the station was planned is expected to lose $14 million in property tax revenue by 2028 and another $27.8 million by 2029. Tuesday that the city’s 2026-27 budget was reduced by $200,000 over the previous year after the passage of Amendment 3.

As a result of that, “we are going to need to either reduce services by $1.1 million or we’re going to have to increase revenues by $1.1 million,” she said.

“I can only guess and expect that it will be a combination of the two,” Love said, adding that the city will hold its first workshop to discuss the next steps on December 10. “This is not going to be an easy discussion,” she said, adding that the city has always had “a balanced budget. ”: “It’s easy to say, ‘Live within your budget’ or ‘Cut wasteful spending. ’ The City already operates within a budget.

If you believe a specific expense is wasteful, I want to hear what it is. Nothing is off the table for discussion. ” No matter what decision is taken, “the cuts will be drastic, and many residents may be angry,” Love said.

“Remember that Florida voters have spoken, and your local elected officials must now make these hard decisions. It is now our job to cut some of the very services, programs, and events you’ve told us you wanted. ”