Florida Mother Arrested After Leaving 3-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car

A Florida mother has been arrested after leaving her 3-year-old daughter in a hot car for two hours. The mother, 27-year-old Williams, was visiting a plasma donation center at the time her daughter was left in the car. She reportedly told police that she kept the car on with her daughter in a car seat and the air-conditioning on cold, according to an arrest affidavit viewed by the outlet.

A Florida mother was arrested after it was discovered that she left her 3-year-old daughter in a hot car for two hours. She was arrested on the afternoon of Sunday, May 31, after police officers found her child left alone in a hot car for two hours, according to a report.

The mother, 27-year-old Williams, has seemingly not yet been booked into jail as of Tuesday, June 2, according to online records viewed by an outlet. Following her arrest, she was hospitalized after having an allergic reaction to the stainless steel handcuffs police put on her. Officers learned that the child was left in the hot car after they received a 911 call reporting that the child was seen by a good samaritan.

The caller said that the car appeared to be hot and he requested that an ambulance report to the scene. First responders arrived around 4:30 p.m. and the girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police said that her outlook now looks positive after she was treated for heat exhaustion, which included elevated body temperature and lethargy. Police said that Williams was visiting a plasma donation center at the time her daughter was left in the car.

She reportedly told police that she kept the car on with her daughter in a car seat and the air-conditioning on cold, according to an arrest affidavit viewed by the outlet. She also claimed that she was watching her daughter through FaceTime while she was donating plasma, though found her daughter unconscious and not breathing when she returned to the car.

In a separate incident, a daycare employee in Florida was arrested after she was accused of violently assaulting an infant in her care after having personal issues that were exacerbated by a text message. The Bay County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook statement that officers reported to HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital in Panama City on Wednesday, May 27.

Three young adults in Austin, Texas, have been arrested and charged with child abandonment after they left an 11-month-old baby alone in a vehicle for several hours in 36-degree weather so that they could go to different bars. The suspects in the case have been identified as Gabrielle Aleman, Jaslyn Tovar and Isaiah Calvo, according to a report.

The caller also told the dispatcher that he didn't know if the child was breathing, though said she appeared to be having a seizure and was turning blue





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Florida Mother Arrested Child Neglect Heat Exhaustion Daycare Employee Arrested Child Abandonment

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