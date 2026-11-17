A Florida jury convicted a man of murdering his friend's partner and leaving her infant daughter to die in a hot car. Read the full sentencing details and case background.

Griffiths, a 26-year-old Florida resident, received a life sentence after a jury convicted him of two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his friend's girlfriend and her one-year-old daughter. The verdict came on October 1, concluding a legal process that began with the fatal incident in Orlando, Florida, which occurred on September 7, 2021.

The Shooting and Abandonment Details

Griffiths was sentenced on Wednesday for the shooting death of Malcom and the subsequent death of her daughter, Jordania. The tragedy unfolded when Griffiths, who had been living with the couple for approximately one month, confronted them at their Orlando home. He had been asked to move out because he was not contributing to the household and claimed to be homeless.

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Griffiths reportedly texted his friend, Malcom's boyfriend, requesting a ride to the bus station after the eviction notice. The boyfriend agreed and picked up Griffiths, Malcom, and Jordania in their Volkswagen Jetta. During the ride, Griffiths pulled out a dark-colored pistol and opened fire inside the vehicle. The boyfriend heard the gunshots, reversed the car out of the driveway, and then witnessed Griffiths holding the weapon.

Victim Rescue and Immediate Aftermath

The boyfriend managed to escape the vehicle as Griffiths continued shooting. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his chest but survived the attack. Malcom, however, was found dead at the scene. Jordania, the couple's one-year-old daughter, was left inside the hot car by Griffiths, who then fled the area. The boyfriend was transported to a hospital in critical condition and was unable to provide an immediate statement to police due to his injuries.

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Two days after the shooting, Malcom's mother contacted the sheriff's office because she had not heard from her daughter. After learning of the shooting at the hospital, she visited the couple's apartment. She noticed that nothing appeared out of place but reported her daughter's disappearance as highly unusual. She mentioned to authorities that a man from Jamaica was living with the couple at the time of the incident.

Recovery of Victims and Legal Charges

Investigators located the abandoned Volkswagen Jetta on September 9, 2021, approximately one mile from the original shooting scene. Forensic analysis confirmed that Malcom had been shot, while Jordania died from heat exposure after being left in the vehicle as temperatures soared past 120 degrees. The severity of the heat in Florida played a critical role in the infant's death, contributing to the first-degree murder charges.

Griffiths faced multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and three counts of shooting at or into a building. The jury found him guilty of two counts of first-degree murder on October 1. The boyfriend eventually recovered sufficiently to speak with investigators, though he stated he did not know Griffiths's whereabouts after he fled the scene.

Broader Context of Related Criminal Cases

While this case focuses on the Orlando tragedy, similar high-profile incidents involving violence against children have occurred elsewhere in the United States. In Pennsylvania, a couple was arrested for the fatal beating of an 18-month-old girl named Li'Aziah Thomas on January 20, 2021, in Chester. The Delaware County Daily Times reported the arrest affidavit, highlighting the ongoing issue of child endangerment and domestic violence across different jurisdictions.

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In another separate case, Romier Taguiam Narag was found guilty in February 2026 of first-degree murder with a firearm and child endangerment in California. This conviction related to the 2023 shooting death of his girlfriend in front of their two young children. These distinct cases illustrate the varying legal outcomes and judicial responses to violent crimes involving family members and infants in different states.

Griffiths's sentencing marks the end of the judicial proceedings for the Orlando shooting. His conviction underscores the legal severity assigned to leaving a child in extreme heat, resulting in death. The community in Orlando continues to process the loss of Malcom and Jordania, while Griffiths serves a life sentence without the possibility of parole for his actions.