Jeremiah Duffey receives death penalty for killing Sara Gilson and her daughter. The case involves complex domestic violence and a prior unrelated kidnapping plot.

A Florida court has sentenced Jeremiah "Shawn" Duffey to death for the brutal murders of his estranged wife, late influencer Sara Gilson, and her four-year-old daughter, marking the conclusion of a devastating domestic tragedy.

According to court records reviewed by Us Weekly, the Hillsborough County jury determined that Duffey attacked his girlfriend with a shovel and a knife before fatally stabbing the young child in a premeditated act of violence.

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Although the source material contains fragmented details regarding other criminal cases such as Angel Gabriel Cuz Choc and British piano tutor Exelby, the primary judicial outcome centers on Duffey's execution sentence for the Gilson family homicides.

The timeline of events reveals that authorities intervened in this case separately from the October 2025 disappearance of Exelby, who had flown from the United Kingdom to meet Hall in Florida under dangerous circumstances involving online fetish communities.

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Sara Gilson's former husband, Lyle Landers, publicly stated he would cover her funeral expenses following the alleged murder-suicide plot orchestrated by her estranged second husband, Duffey, who faced trial for the deaths.

In a separate but legally distinct matter, a jury found Angel Gabriel Cuz Choc guilty of first-degree murder in October 2025, while police investigated Hall, who allegedly arranged for Exelby's death in exchange for $4,000 during their time at an Airbnb in Reddick.

Exelby's digital footprint showed she traveled to the United States believing she might be sexually abused or murdered, messages which she sent to friends before her disappearance became a national concern for British and American authorities.

Family members of Exelby addressed the court before Hall learned his sentence, expressing that the state of Florida fought for them and showing appreciation for the dedication of prosecutors and staff who handled their grief with humanity.

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The judicial process highlighted the severe consequences of online predation, noting that websites like the now-defunct motherless.com allowed users to upload disturbing images, which played a role in the psychological manipulation of victims like Exelby.

While Lyle Landers offered support for Gilson's final arrangements, the legal system delivered a capital punishment verdict for Duffey, ensuring that the violent end to the Gilson household is recognized as a final and irreversible judicial action.