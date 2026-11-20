Angel Gabriel Cuz Choc receives the death penalty for the murders of Justine Exelby and her daughter. The case involved a fetish chatroom arrangement and a premeditated contract killing.

A Florida jury has delivered a unanimous death sentence for Angel Gabriel Cuz Choc, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the tragic killing of British piano tutor Justine Exelby and her four-year-old daughter. The verdict confirms that the crimes were premeditated, stemming from a disturbing arrangement made through an online fetish community.

Core Details of the Premeditated Murders

According to court records reviewed by Us Weekly, the jury in Hillsborough County found Cuz Choc guilty in October 2025 for the attacks committed the following month. The court determined that the defendant used a shovel and a knife to attack his girlfriend, Justine Exelby, before fatally stabbing her young child. The severity of the crime resulted in the capital punishment sentence.

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Investigators uncovered that the relationship and subsequent violence were rooted in online interactions between Cuz Choc and Exelby. Authorities found evidence on the defendant's computer indicating that Exelby had expressed suicidal thoughts and traveled to the United States with the expectation of being sexually abused, tortured, and murdered. This evidence supported the prosecution's argument that the murders were planned well in advance.

Stakeholder Positions and Online Connections

Justine Exelby, aged thirty-two, flew from the United Kingdom to Florida in October 2025 to meet Cuz Choc, whom she had known for two years. The pair had connected through online chat rooms on websites such as motherless.com, a now-defunct platform known for hosting disturbing content. British authorities considered Exelby to be a missing and endangered person when she failed to return to England on October 13, 2025.

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Cuz Choc told police that Exelby had promised to pay him four thousand dollars to kill her. This financial agreement underscored the calculated nature of the crime. The defendant claimed that Exelby had initiated the contact and agreed to the fatal arrangement, although he ultimately carried out the murders himself. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement became involved after Exelby did not return home, leading to the discovery of critical digital evidence.

Real-World Impact and Victim Impact Statements

The trial concluded with emotional statements from Exelby's family, who witnessed the proceedings from the courtroom gallery. Four of her siblings addressed the court before the defendant received his sentence, expressing their profound grief and anger. One family member stated that Cuz Choc used Exelby for a sick fantasy and failed to save her life despite having the opportunity.

Another family member, identified as Luke, thanked the jury for their patience and the prosecutors for their diligence. He described the past year as terrifying for the family but noted that they found decency and care within the Florida legal system. The family emphasized the harmony among the people who supported them during the trial.

Alarming messages sent by Exelby to a friend via Discord prior to her death reveal her fear and psychological distress. In the messages, she expressed being scared and broken, noting that her partner made it clear there was no way out unless she shot him. She questioned her ability to kill anyone but felt trapped by his control and threats, writing that she did what he wanted to earn respect and avoid further harm.

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The case highlights the dangers associated with anonymous online fetish communities and the extreme vulnerabilities of individuals seeking such interactions. The conviction and death sentence for Angel Gabriel Cuz Choc serve as a final legal resolution for the Exelby family, who sought justice for the loss of Justine and her young daughter. The involvement of the UK and US authorities in this cross-border investigation underscores the international cooperation required to address crimes rooted in digital spaces.