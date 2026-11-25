Frederick Karl Hildenbrand receives 310 years in prison for producing and possessing child sexual abuse material. Details on the Clay County investigation and restitution order.

Frederick Karl Hildenbrand of Cocoa, Florida, has been sentenced to 310 years in federal prison for producing and possessing child sexual abuse material. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida announced the severe penalty following a jury verdict that found him guilty of multiple federal counts related to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Jury Convicts Hildenbrand of Nine Counts

A jury convicted Hildenbrand on May 20 of nine counts of producing child sexual abuse material and two counts of possessing it. The 55-year-old defendant was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release and ordered to pay $42,000 in restitution to some of his victims. The federal sentence reflects the gravity of the charges and the extensive nature of the evidence presented during the trial proceedings.

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Storage Unit Auction Reveals Hidden Evidence

The case came to light in May 2024 after a storage unit auction occurred following a lapse in payment processing. The buyer of the contents opened a safe within the unit and discovered children's clothing, videotapes, and electronic devices. A thumb drive found within the safe contained child sexual abuse material, which the buyer immediately turned over to a detective. Hildenbrand traveled from Cocoa to Clay County on August 5, 2024, to retrieve the safe and was subsequently arrested by authorities.

Investigation Uncovers Decades of Abusive Behavior

Investigators searched Hildenbrand's home on the day of his arrest and discovered additional material on electronic devices. Prosecutors stated that the devices showed Hildenbrand had continued to record himself abusing children through at least June 2024. In total, he possessed at least 10,000 images and videos depicting child sexual abuse. Evidence at trial demonstrated that Hildenbrand had created these videos and electronic files while living in Ohio before moving to northeast Florida. He had placed a safe containing the material in a storage unit in 2018.

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Prosecutors Cite Disturbing Poem Written by Defendant

During the trial, prosecutors introduced a poem written by Hildenbrand that provided insight into his mindset. The document contained statements where he described having an insatiable lust for children and referred to himself as an Elite ranked pedophile. One computer contained two versions of this poem, in which he claimed to have held this identity for more than 30 years. This written evidence played a significant role in illustrating the premeditated and long-standing nature of his criminal conduct.

Co-Defendant and Law Enforcement Collaboration

Erin Hildenbrand, the wife of the defendant, was also arrested in the case and pleaded guilty. She is scheduled to be sentenced to federal prison in May 2026, although specific details regarding her sentence were not provided by the Clay County Sheriff's Office. The investigation was conducted by the Northeast Florida INTERCEPT Task Force, which includes Homeland Security Investigations, the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the Cocoa Police Department, the Baker County Sheriff's Office, and the Florida Department of Children's Families. Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Cofer Taylor prosecuted the case.

Impact on Victims and Future Legal Steps

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook praised the detectives and law enforcement partners for their hard work in bringing justice to the victims. U.S. Attorney Gregory Kehoe noted that the collaboration among various agencies was instrumental in the outcome. Homeland Security Investigations Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Hemker confirmed that a child was rescued during the course of the investigation. The case was brought under Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative focused on investigating and prosecuting child sexual exploitation and identifying victims.