Robert Hall, 54, receives life in prison for the kidnapping and murder of Sonia Exelby, a British music tutor who flew to Florida after meeting the accused on a fetish website.

Robert Hall, a 54-year-old man from Florida, is currently standing trial in Marion County for the kidnapping and murder of Sonia Exelby, a British music tutor from Portsmouth, England. The proceedings began on Tuesday, November 17, following the discovery that Exelby traveled from London to Gainesville on October 10, 2025, to meet Hall, whom she had known for approximately two years via an online fetish website. Authorities in the United Kingdom had previously classified Exelby as endangered and missing after she failed to board her return flight on October 13, 2025, prompting UK officials to request assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Core Details Of The Murder Investigation

During the investigation, forensic evidence retrieved from Exelby's computer revealed that she was experiencing suicidal ideation and had traveled to the United States with the intention of being sexually abused, tortured, and murdered. Hall, who had described himself as a sadist in his online profile before it was removed from the U.S. platform, allegedly admitted to investigators that he picked Exelby up from the airport and transported her to an Airbnb in Reddick, Florida. Court documents indicate that Hall fatally stabbed Exelby and subsequently disposed of her body, with the Airbnb owner receiving a checkout notification on the morning of October 12, 2025, days before Exelby was found dead in a shallow grave.

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Hall's Exploitation Of Vulnerable Mental Health

Prosecutors allege that Hall targeted Exelby specifically because of her severe mental illness, exploiting her vulnerability for his own sadistic pleasure. According to the arrest affidavit, Hall claimed that he wanted to help Exelby and did not intend for her to die, but his actions contradicted these statements. The affidavit notes that Exelby suffered from severe mental illness and was suicidal, making her extremely vulnerable while she was in a foreign country thousands of miles away from home. Investigators stated that Hall knew she was incapable of making rational decisions, which allowed him to isolate her and ultimately stab her to death.

Sonia Exelby's Distressing Messages Before Death

Exelby's internal conflict and fear were captured in messages sent to a friend over Discord prior to her death. In these communications, she wrote that she was questioning her decision to meet Hall and expressed a desperate hope for a way out. She stated, I am so so scared I am so broken and in so much pain all I can do is lay here and doing what wants makes him respect me enough not to do the things I really hate. She also mentioned that Hall kept taking her phone and did not trust her with it, and that he had made it clear there was no way out unless she shot him, a scenario she said she was unable to commit to.

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Tributes And Emotional Court Testimony

Before the trial commenced, Exelby's loved ones prepared to travel to Florida to support the legal process. Exelby's sister, Isaj, posted tributes describing her sister as a beautiful, gentle, and incredibly kind soul who struggled with mental health issues. Isaj emphasized that Exelby was so much more than her difficulties and was a loving sister, aunt, daughter, family member, and friend. During the court proceedings, prosecutor Berndt addressed the jurors, stating that Hall exploited Exelby's condition and stabbed her to death once he had her alone and isolated, burying her body to conceal the crime.

Related Violent Incidents In Florida

While the Exelby case proceeds, other violent incidents have recently occurred across Florida, highlighting broader public safety concerns. In Pensacola on January 2, 2025, Charles Carson-Dowdy killed his girlfriend, Starmichael L. Tucker, by shooting her more than ten times and running over her outside her apartment; Carson-Dowdy was subsequently sentenced to life in prison. Additionally, in a separate incident on Wednesday, July 22, David O'Brien was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and assault after a Tinder date involving a woman four decades his younger ended with him holding her friend at gunpoint. These cases are distinct from the Exelby homicide, though they reflect various criminal charges being processed in the state.