A federal judge on Monday found a Florida man not guilty by reason of mental defect of charges that he threatened a Jewish community organization in Mobile.

MOBILE, Ala. - A federal judge on Monday found a Florida man not guilty by reason of mental defect of charges that he threatened a Jewish community organization in Mobile.

According to U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer’s order, Dustin Nicholas French, 37, will be released under a “regimen” established by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. Under federal law, French could be returned to prison if he violates the treatment rules set forth by the prison officials. Moorer relied on a psychiatric evaluation conducted by the federal prison system. The charges date back more than four years.

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The case took years to resolve because of many psychiatric evaluations. According to a statement of facts that the prosecution and the defense agreed to, French sent text messages to the Mobile Area Jewish Federation on April 29, 2022. Those messages contained threatening statements such as, “wait till I stab a Jewish women in the neck. ” He warned that if the FBI was called, he would kill “an entire family with the children first.

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” French continued sending texts.

“‘You rats will pay for your foolish instructions,” he wrote at one point, according to the federal court document. “Enjoy the funerals. I am going to murder you. ”