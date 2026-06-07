Florida Man Flees Deputies at 15 mph on Battered Motorcycle

A Florida man accused of fleeing deputies on a battered motorcycle topped out at just 15 mph before his getaway came to an end. The incident occurred around 2:23 a.m. Friday when a deputy spotted a blue motorcycle without lights or a license plate. The motorcyclist, Brian Swartz, 33, refused to pull over and slowly rode away. He was booked for operating a motorcycle without a license and fleeing with disregard for safety.

A Florida man accused of fleeing deputies on a battered motorcycle didn't exactly make a run for it, topping out at 15 mph before his getaway came to an end.

A Florida man accused of fleeing deputies on a battered motorcycle didn't get far, topping out at just 15 mph before his getaway came to an abrupt end. , the incident unfolded around 2:23 a.m. Friday, a deputy spotted a blue motorcycle traveling without lights or a license plate. Authorities described the motorcycle as a heavily worn "parts bike" that sounded more like a weed eater than a high-performance motorcycle.

When the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the motorcyclist, later identified as 33-year-old Brian Swartz of Bunnell, allegedly refused to pull over and instead slowly rode away at 15 mph. Deputies subsequently booked Swartz into jail for counts of operating a motorcycle without a license and fleeing with disregard for safety. Records show he was previously booked for street racing in January.

The sheriff's office used the incident as an opportunity to remind residents that attempting to flee from law enforcement rarely ends well. Elderly Irondequoit couple dies in Sunday morning house fire Elderly Irondequoit couple died in a Sunday morning house fire that began in a bedroom. Crews arrived within 10 minutes; multiple departments responded. Cause under investigation; neighbors cite health issues.

Missing 20-year-old college student from Alabama found dead in Japan, family says A 20-year-old college student who disappeared during a family vacation in Japan has was found dead after an intensive search, his family announced. Four motorcyclists were hurt on I-90 in Henrietta after an SUV towing a boat struck two bikes. Two riders were trapped under the boat. All were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, and state police are investigating.





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Florida Fleeing Deputies Motorcycle Slow Chase Bunnell

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