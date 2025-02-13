Florida Man Convicted of Double Murder Set to Be Executed

James Dennis Ford, convicted in 1997 for the murders of Gregory and Kimberly Malnory, is scheduled for execution Thursday, marking Florida's first execution this year. Ford's case has been marked by numerous appeals, with his defense claiming intellectual disability and arguing against the death penalty. However, the Florida Supreme Court rejected these claims, paving the way for his execution.

A Florida man convicted of murdering a husband and wife during a fishing trip at a remote farm while the couple's toddler looked on is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday in the state's first execution this year. It is the first execution scheduled in Florida this year after one execution in the state in 2024 and six in 2023.

Ford was convicted by a jury of murdering Gregory Malnory, 25, and 26-year-old Kimberly Malnory during a fishing outing in 1997 at a remote sod farm in southwest Florida. Ford and Gregory Malnory were coworkers at the Charlotte County farm, court records show. The couple's 22-month-old daughter witnessed the killings while strapped in a seat in the family's open pickup truck. She survived an 18-hour ordeal before the crime scene was discovered by workers. Investigators said she was found covered in her mother's blood and suffering from numerous mosquito and other insect bites. Court documents say Ford attacked Gregory Malnory after the group arrived to go fishing, shooting him in the head with a .22-caliber rifle, beating him with an axe-like blunt instrument and finally slitting his throat. Kimberly Malnory was beaten, raped and then shot with the same rifle, authorities say. Ford initially told investigators that the Malnorys were alive when he left them to go hunting, suggesting someone else killed them. Prosecutors said in a court filing that there was “overwhelming proof that Ford was responsible for the murders and the rape.” The rifle was found later in a ditch near where Ford's truck had run out of gas and prosecutors presented DNA evidence at his trial connecting him to both slayings. The jury voted 11-1 to recommend the death penalty in the killings, to which the trial judge agreed. Ford's lawyers have filed numerous appeals since his sentence was imposed, none successful. Most recently the Florida Supreme Court rejected claims that his IQ of about 65 at the time of the murders put him in an intellectually disabled category with a mental age then of about 14 — therefore ineligible for execution, court documents show. The court noted that only defendants whose chronological age was under 18 at the time of a crime can be ineligible for the death penalty “and because Ford was 36 at the time of the murders, it is impossible for him to demonstrate that he falls within the ages of exemption.” It's not clear from court records why these killings happened. Part of Ford's defense was that he suffered from abuse as a child and became an alcoholic like his father, drinking about a case of beer a day along with liquor. He also suffered from untreated diabetes, sometimes leading to blackouts and erratic behavior.One person was put to death in 2024, down from six in 2023, when DeSantis was campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination. During the previous three years, the governor didn’t sign off on any executions. The Death Penalty Information Center said Florida uses a three-drug cocktail for its lethal injection: a sedative, a paralytic and a drug that stops the heart





ABC / 🏆 471. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EXECUTION FLORIDA DOUBLE MURDER DEATH PENALTY SUPREME COURT APPEAL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Georgia man convicted in Alabama shotgun shooting death of man found dead in truck toolbox“He never held anything back but would give you the shirt off of his back,’' according to the victim's obituary.

Read more »

Florida GOP Bill Adds Death Penalty for Illegal Immigrants Convicted of Capital CrimesA new GOP bill in the Florida Legislature proposes mandatory death penalty for illegal immigrants convicted of capital crimes, aligning state law with the Trump administration's stance on immigration enforcement. The bill, known as the TRUMP Act, also includes stricter penalties for crimes committed by illegal immigrants, increased collaboration with ICE, and expanded sanctions against sanctuary jurisdictions.

Read more »

Florida Stuntman and Texas Baker Convicted in PPP Loan Fraud SchemeCord Dean Newman, a Hollywood stuntman, and Eric 'Phoenix' Marascio, a Texas author and baker, have been found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering for their involvement in a multi-million dollar fraudulent loan scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic. Evidence revealed they obtained fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and used the funds for personal expenses and investments.

Read more »

Florida stuntman, Texas author convicted of COVID fraud schemeA Florida Hollywood stuntman and a Texas author and baker have been convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Read more »

Florida Convicted Killer Faces Lethal InjectionJames Dennis Ford, convicted of murdering a husband and wife in 1997, is scheduled to be executed in Florida on Thursday, marking the state's first execution this year.

Read more »

Tandy and Florida Atlantic host South FloridaFlorida Atlantic takes on the South Florida Bulls after KyKy Tandy scored 26 points in Florida Atlantic's 94-74 win over the UTSA Roadrunners. Sunday's meeting is the first this season between the squads. Florida Atlantic is 4-4 against the AAC, and South Florida is 4-4 against conference opponents.

Read more »