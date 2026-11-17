A Kissimmee man is charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting a juvenile witness in a pending case, deputies say. Investigators allege he offered payment, sought proof, and kept trying from jail.

A Kissimmee man is charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting a juvenile witness in a pending case, deputies say. Investigators allege he offered payment, sought proof, and kept trying from jail.

Carlos Manuel Miranda-Berrios, 30, was accused of trying to arrange the juvenile’s killing to prevent the child from testifying in court, according to the sheriff’s office. The underlying case is being investigated by the Kissimmee Police Department. Investigators said Miranda-Berrios offered payment for the juvenile’s murder and additional compensation for the child’s mother if she tried to intervene.

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Detectives also found evidence that he shared information about the intended victims, discussed payment and requested proof that the crimes had been carried out, the sheriff’s office said. He was listed as being held on a $5,000 bond. He faces two counts of solicitation to commit murder, two counts of attempted murder, tampering with a victim, solicitation to commit a forcible sexual offense against a child and solicitation to commit kidnapping of a child.

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