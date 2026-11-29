A Florida man is facing multiple charges in connection with the kidnapping of a 14-year-old who was reported missing in Louisiana, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office released footage of Thomas Hoehn's arrest Monday at his home in Fort Myers. Lee County deputies arrested a 32-year-old man at his Fort Myers, Florida home and said they safely recovered a 14-year-old girl who had been reported missing from her Louisiana bedroom the previous day.

Investigators discovered sexually explicit online messages on the teen's laptop showing that he encouraged her to leave home before driving 16 hours to Shreveport, Louisiana to pick her up and bring her back to Florida, prosecutors said. He faces multiple state and federal charges across Florida and Louisiana, including federal kidnapping of a minor, trafficking of children for sexual purposes, and lewd or lascivious battery.

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A Florida man is facing multiple charges in connection with the kidnapping of a 14-year-old who was reported missing in Louisiana, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says. Thomas Hoehn, 32, of Fort Myers, Florida, is charged with interference with child custody and lewd or lascivious battery, according to the Lee County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office, who arrested him at his home on Monday and recovered the 14-year-old girl.