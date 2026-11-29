Peter Walkuski, 42, was arrested in St. Petersburg for felony battery after allegedly forcing his wife's smartphone into her rectum during a domestic dispute. The victim recorded the incident in a subsequent video, leading to Walkuski's admission of guilt and charges stemming from a long criminal history that includes prior assault convictions.

“forcibly inserted” his wife’s phone into her rectum because she was filming him during an argument at her $1.5 million waterfront home, according to cops.

Peter Walkuski, 42, was charged with felony battery over the alleged Nov. 19 crime, which occurred at the St. Petersburg home owned by his 57-year-old victim, who he married last year,Walkuski allegedly became “agitated” when his wife began recording him on her cellphone during a domestic argument and “forcibly inserted it into her rectum… against will,” causing “bodily harm,” responding officers wrote in a criminal complaint. Florida man Peter Walkuski, 42, is accused of forcibly inserting his wife’s cellphone into her rectum during an argument in St. Petersburg.

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Walkuski later admitted to the vulgar attack in a video provided to officers by the victim, the report stated.with his wife, the outlet said. The suspect previously served a combined 16 months behind bars for choking a woman in 2010 and strangling the mother of his child in 2024, according to the report. , Walkuski’s lengthy rap sheet includes convictions for criminal mischief, marijuana possession and manufacturing, probation violation and evidence tampering, the outlet said.