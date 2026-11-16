Florida Man Arrested in Pompano Beach Double Homicide

Deion Thornton faces murder charges after allegedly shooting his girlfriend Suzanne and her daughter Meghan in Pompano Beach on November 12.

Police in Pompano Beach, Florida, have arrested Deion Thornton following a deadly shooting incident that resulted in the deaths of two women inside a residential neighborhood. Authorities confirmed that Thornton, 64, is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Suzanne, and her daughter, Meghan, in what investigators describe as a violent altercation at their shared home. The incident occurred late on Thursday, November 12, prompting an immediate emergency response that ended with Thornton in custody.

The Shooting Incident And 911 Calls

The sequence of events began shortly before 7:21 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, when Suzanne contacted 911 to report a shooting. During the initial call, she informed dispatchers that her daughter had been shot with a pellet gun and was unconscious, requesting assistance from a neighbor. As the call continued, audio from the affidavit reveals Suzanne screaming at Thornton, urging him to put the gun down. Shortly after the neighbor arrived to help, a second 911 call was placed by the witness, reporting that the victim was not breathing.

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Discovery Of Victims And Crime Scene

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found both Suzanne, 66, and Meghan, 23, dead in the street. Forensic investigators recovered five spent .380-caliber shell casings near Thornton's vehicle and two additional 9 mm casings near a neighboring property. Inside the home, officers discovered weapons that matched the caliber of the shell casings found outside. Thornton exited the residence with his hands raised and warned officers that weapons were present inside the house.

Witness Accounts And Suspect Custody

A neighbor who responded to Suzanne's initial plea for help recounted that Thornton approached the women and told her, This has nothing to do with you, go back inside. She noted that Thornton was holding a dark object, which she believed to be a firearm, before hearing multiple gunshots. Following his arrest, Thornton refused to speak with investigators. He is currently being held without bond at the Broward County Jail while authorities review the case details.

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Community Impact And Investigation Status

The victims had lived in the neighborhood for nearly two decades, and residents were shocked by the sudden violence. One neighbor initially mistook the gunshots for loud fireworks before realizing the severity of the situation. Police stated that little is known about the specific dynamic between Thornton and the victims prior to the incident. It remains unclear whether Thornton has entered a plea or retained legal counsel as the Broward County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation.

Legal Proceedings And Next Steps

Deion Thornton is now facing formal charges related to the deaths of Suzanne and Meghan. The case highlights the tragic end of a long-standing residence in Pompano Beach and the sudden loss of two lives due to alleged domestic violence. As legal proceedings begin, the community continues to grapple with the news of the double homicide. Further updates regarding court dates and charges will be released as the Broward County legal system processes the arrest.