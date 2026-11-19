24-year-old Kerper charged with accessory after the fact in St. Augustine fatal shooting. Police found victim in car trunk after 911 report at 5:45 a.m.

Law enforcement officials in Florida have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the death of an individual discovered in the trunk of a vehicle in St. Augustine. The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 18, following an urgent 911 call received at 5:45 a.m. by local authorities. Responding deputies arrived at the scene to find the victim deceased inside the trunk of a car, prompting a swift investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal encounter. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released to the public by the Sheriff's Office.

Details of the Fatal Shooting Incident

According to the Wednesday, November 18 news release from the Sheriff's Office, the investigation revealed that Kerper fatally shot the individual in St. Augustine. Following the shooting, the victim's body was loaded into a car and transported to a different site within the city before being discovered. Authorities stated that the shooting was the direct result of an argument involving Kerper and the victim. The agency did not provide specific details regarding the nature of the dispute or how the confrontation began, citing ongoing investigative protocols.

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Accomplice Identified in Trunk Discovery

Multiple witnesses were interviewed during the investigation, leading detectives to identify a third person, Rowland, as an accomplice in the murder. Rowland was subsequently arrested and charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the person's death. The charges against Rowland stem from his alleged involvement in moving the victim's body after the shooting occurred. Law enforcement emphasized that Rowland's role was critical in the aftermath of the initial shooting, facilitating the transportation of the remains.

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Kerper's Prior Criminal History Revealed

Records indicate that Kerper has a prior criminal record that includes time spent in prison. He previously served nearly two and a half years in prison for having a gun despite being a convicted felon. In 2021, Kerper was convicted of possessing a gun as a convicted felon, in addition to other charges stemming from a separate shooting incident. This prior history underscores the violent nature of the current case and provides context for law enforcement's swift response to the November 18 incident.

Investigation Status and Next Steps

The Sheriff's Office continues to monitor the situation as legal proceedings are prepared for both Kerper and Rowland. The case remains under active investigation, with authorities working to ensure all legal requirements are met before formal court appearances. The community in St. Augustine is being advised to remain vigilant as the investigation into the fatal shooting and subsequent body disposal continues. No further details regarding the trial dates or specific bail amounts have been released at this time.