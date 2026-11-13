Florida Man Arrested for Leaving Infant in Car While Gambling

A 28-year-old Florida man faces child neglect charges after allegedly leaving a baby in a car for two hours at a Seminole Classic Casino while he gambled. The incident occurred on November 11.

A Florida man has been arrested and charged with child neglect after authorities allege he left an infant inside a vehicle for approximately two hours while he gambled at a casino. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, November 11, led to the arrest of a 28-year-old suspect identified in court records only as Foster. He was taken into custody at the Broward County Sheriff's Office main jail on a $2,500 bond.

Arrest Details at Hollywood Casino

Authorities became aware of the situation when a Seminole Police Department officer received a call to the Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood, Florida, around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, security personnel at the casino directed the officer to a black BMW parked in the lot. Security staff reported that the vehicle had been stationary for over an hour prior to the police arrival.

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Child Found Unsecured in Vehicle

When officers approached the vehicle, they noted that there was no driver inside but discovered a baby left in the car. The child was found seated in a car seat located in the middle of the back row. The attending officer observed that the infant was not safely buckled into the seat. After determining the child was not moving, officers forced entry into the vehicle and found the baby appeared to be sleeping.

Disputed Timeline of Gambling Session

Security personnel at the casino identified Foster as the owner of the BMW and contacted him regarding the incident. Authorities stated that they later located Foster inside the casino playing at a gaming table. When questioned by law enforcement, Foster claimed he had only left the infant in the car for 45 minutes. This statement was contradicted by casino security, who confirmed he had been gambling for approximately two hours.

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Charges and Custody Uncertainties

Foster was formally charged with child neglect following the incident. The court documents did not disclose the exact relationship between Foster and the child, nor did they reveal the age of the infant. It remains unclear who has assumed custody of the child following the arrest or whether the baby suffered any health complications as a result of being left unattended in the vehicle.

Legal Proceedings and Related Cases

It is not currently known whether Foster has entered a plea or retained legal counsel following his arrest. The Seminole Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the ongoing investigation. The case highlights broader concerns regarding child safety, as separate incidents have been reported elsewhere, including a case in Austin, Texas, involving three adults who left an 11-month-old in a vehicle in 36-degree weather, and a Broward County case involving Semyon Levin, who was charged with child neglect after allowing a four-year-old to wander onto a busy road.