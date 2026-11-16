Florida Man Arrested for First-Degree Murder of 91-Year-Old Neighbor

Nicholas Dorantes-Velazquez faces first-degree murder charges in Hallandale Beach for the fatal strangulation of 91-year-old Patricia Dibella following a dispute over missing property.

Nicholas Dorantes-Velazquez was arrested on Sunday, November 15, on charges of first-degree murder following the death of 91-year-old Patricia Dibella in Hallandale Beach. Police responded to a suspicious incident at his apartment on Saturday, November 14, where they discovered the victim unresponsive in a bed. The suspect, 77, is currently detained at the North Broward Bureau detention facility in Broward County while authorities investigate the fatal altercation.

Murder Allegations and Victim Details

Dorantes-Velazquez allegedly strangled Patricia Dibella for approximately 10 minutes after accusing her of stealing personal items, including car keys, a phone, and a brown wallet containing more than $1,000 in cash. Court documents indicate that the 77-year-old man confronted his longtime friend and neighbor about the missing belongings, which he discovered were gone from his residence. The victim, who had been living with Dorantes-Velazquez for a few months, reportedly denied the accusations and continued to laugh at him throughout the day despite his repeated demands for his property.

Also read Florida man accused of mailing peanut butter smeared card to woman with deadly allergy

Confrontation and Fatal Strangulation

According to the probable cause affidavit, the situation escalated when Patricia Dibella began yelling at Dorantes-Velazquez and attempted to scratch him during the confrontation. He allegedly held her down onto the bed by her shoulders while she tried to grab pill bottles to throw at him. The affidavit states that the suspect released his grip temporarily when he was told to let her go in exchange for his belongings, but her continued laughter caused him to lose control. He then allegedly strangled her again until she appeared motionless and stopped breathing.

Confession and Search for Help

Immediately after the attack, Dorantes-Velazquez expressed shock and took the elevator to the fourth floor of the apartment building, where he knocked on a neighbor's door to seek assistance. He reportedly told the neighbor to call 911 because he had killed his girlfriend. While inside the elevator on his way down, he confessed to another party, stating that he grabbed the victim by her neck and killed her because she took his wallet and money. The neighbor who received the knock requested emergency services, leading to the police arrival.

Advertisement

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Police officers arrived at the scene on Saturday, November 14, to find Dorantes-Velazquez sitting in a chair in his living room. In the adjacent bedroom, they discovered Patricia Dibella lying in the fetal position, unresponsive and without vital signs. The suspect provided a sworn statement to investigators, detailing the sequence of events that led to the fatal outcome. His account includes claims that the victim provoked him by laughing and attempting physical resistance before he lost control of the situation.

Custody and Next Steps for the Suspect

Dorantes-Velazquez remains in custody at the North Broward Bureau detention facility in Broward County as he faces first-degree murder charges. The arrest paperwork filed in court outlines the evidence gathered from the suspect's statement and the witness account from his neighbor. Authorities continue to process the case through the judicial system, with the suspect awaiting further legal proceedings regarding the death of the 91-year-old woman.