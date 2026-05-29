A 79-year-old man in Florida has been arrested for exposing himself in public, claiming he has the right to walk around naked. He was charged with five counts of indecent exposure and has a history of similar incidents.

An elderly Florida man has been arrested for exposing himself around his apartment complex, arguing that it was his right to walk around naked. He was charged with five counts of indecent exposure at his apartment building in Hollywood, Florida, on May 22.

The man, 79, was arrested after his neighbors called police to report the matter, saying they were increasingly concerned and frustrated with his continued behavior. When police arrived at his unit, he answered the door while wearing only a G-string thong. He also reportedly told police that he had the right to walk around naked under Florida Statute 800.001 as long as he was not at a park.

However, police explained to him that it was illegal to walk around in public exposing himself. The man insisted he was allowed to and that he did not know he was being filmed. Florida authorities claim that they have arrested a 28-year-old man for the alleged role they alleged he played in the sexual assault and death of a 56-year-old woman, whose body was found on a beach in Hollywood the day after Christmas.

Brandon Ward McCray's arrest was announced by police on Monday, January 5. However, U.S. authorities have not provided further information on the case. The incident grew increasingly inappropriate when a neighbor said the man put on lipstick in front of her and began touching his penis. He then allegedly asked her to jump rope for him and called her baby doll.

At least five neighbors spoke to police about the incident, claiming that the man had exposed himself around the building on a regular basis and he frequently walked through common areas making lewd gestures. He was previously arrested for indecent exposure in 1987, and his five counts for the May arrest were initially charged as felonies due to a citation that was issued in connection with a police call made on May 14.

However, a Broward County judge found probable cause only for standard misdemeanor charges in connection to the man's most recent arrest. The man has also been arrested on charges unrelated to indecent exposure. He was previously involved in a high-speed chase in the Florida Keys in March, according to a report. The man allegedly sped through a construction zone in a Toyota sedan and continued driving erratically as police tried to pull him over.

He reportedly reached speeds over 100 mph and committed other traffic violations, including tailgating other vehicles. It's not currently clear if he has retained legal counsel or entered pleas following either arrest. The Hollywood Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a separate incident, some Ohio policemen were trying to avoid landing on the naughty list.

A man in a Santa Claus suit was stopped on Tuesday, December 23, while driving with a woman who was dressed as Mrs. Claus, and as you might imagine, the police body camera footage has already gone viral. The speeding Santa allegedly sped through a construction zone in a Toyota sedan and continued driving erratically as police tried to pull him over. He reportedly reached speeds over 100 mph and committed other traffic violations, including tailgating other vehicles.

It's not currently clear if he has retained legal counsel or entered pleas following the arrest. In a tragic incident, NHL legend Claude Lemieux was found dead by his son in a furniture store warehouse. Lemieux, 60, appeared to be in good health just days before his death, as he attended a playoff game. The cause of his death is currently unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.





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