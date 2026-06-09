Florida Man Arrested for Dumping Mother's Body in River Weighted with Chains and Cinder Blocks

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly dumping his missing mother's body into a river, weighted down with chains and cinder blocks after she suffered a stroke and he accessed her financial accounts.

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly dumping his missing mother's body into a river, weighted down with chains and cinder blocks, after failing to report her disappearance for weeks.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in North Fort Myers on March 25 to take a missing person's report regarding 75-year-old Patricia Cullen. Her son, Michael Cullen, told investigators that his mother had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized, or possibly left with an unidentified wealthy man.

However, detectives quickly became suspicious when they discovered that Cullen had been accessing his mother's financial accounts and purchased an RV with her money. Additionally, personal belongings such as her bed and furniture were missing from her home. As the investigation unfolded, authorities learned that the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office had discovered human remains near the Peace River on March 29.

A group of boaters noticed something large submerged in the water, and deputies recovered a woman wrapped in carpet, bound tightly, and weighted down by cinder blocks and chains. The Charlotte County Medical Examiner identified the remains as Patricia Cullen on June 3. Detectives linked Cullen to the scene using license plate reader technology, which captured his vehicle traveling toward Hunters Creek on March 28 with a wheelbarrow secured to the roof.

The same wheelbarrow was found near where the body was discovered. Cullen was charged with neglect of an elderly person and abuse of a dead human body. Sheriff Carmine Marceno condemned the act, stating, "This sorry excuse for a man left this woman exposed, discarded, and alone while he selfishly carried on with his life.

" Officials have not released the cause or date of death, nor a possible motive. Cullen has not entered a plea or retained legal counsel as of the latest reports. The case highlights the vulnerability of elderly individuals and the importance of financial oversight. The Eldercare Locator (800-677-1116) is available for those seeking help for at-risk seniors.

This disturbing incident has shocked the community and raised questions about familial abuse and the lengths some may go for financial gain





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Florida Man Elderly Neglect Body Disposal Arrest Peace River

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Florida Man Flees Deputies at 15 mph on Battered MotorcycleA Florida man accused of fleeing deputies on a battered motorcycle topped out at just 15 mph before his getaway came to an end. The incident occurred around 2:23 a.m. Friday when a deputy spotted a blue motorcycle without lights or a license plate. The motorcyclist, Brian Swartz, 33, refused to pull over and slowly rode away. He was booked for operating a motorcycle without a license and fleeing with disregard for safety.

Read more »

Florida man killed in crash outside RobertsdaleAccording to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6, has claimed the life of a Florida man.Robert D. Cates, 39

Read more »

Man arrested in death of 78-year-old stepmother in EscondidoA man was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of his stepmother in Escondido, San Diego County Sheriff’s officials announced Tuesday.

Read more »

VIDEO: Missed court date sparks manhunt, Florida man crams into AC system to dodge arrestThe Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man tried to outsmart deputies in a game of hide-and-seek, but his hiding spot turned out to be more cramped.

Read more »