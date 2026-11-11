Florida Man Arrested After Child Abduction Rescue at Kissimmee Home

A Florida resident was arrested for child abduction after officers rescued three children who had been held in a Florida home, highlighting new concerns over child safety in the state.

A Florida man was taken into custody on October 26 after officers rescued three children who had been held in a home in the Flora Ridge community. The incident, which began when passersby reported a child holding a handwritten sign that read 'Help us' up a window, spurred a swift response from the Kissimmee Police Department.

How the Rescue Was Coordinated

The police first learned of the situation from a neighbor who called the department after seeing a child standing in a window with a handwritten note in all caps. Officers arrived at the residence around 8:40 a.m., and using a drone they located the children hiding inside a room. One child held the note, prompting the officers to conduct a rapid entry with the assistance of the Special Weapon and Tactics Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team.

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While officers were focused on the children, the homeowner, identified as Andre Janard Smithson, 33, was free to flee the scene. Smithson eventually surrendered peacefully after the SWAT and CNT engaged him. The officers were later joined by a SWAT member who confirmed that no weapons were present and that the children were safe during the operation.

Legal Charges and Pending Proceedings

Following the arrest, Smithson was charged with a felony count of false imprisonment and an outstanding active warrant. Investigators also plan to file a separate charge of child neglect pending a formal review of the conditions in the home. The state attorney's office has said that Smithson's relationship to the rescued children is still under investigation.

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The Kissimmee Police Department has stated that they do not yet know whether Smithson had a known history of violent or abusive behavior. They also did not disclose whether Smithson had entered a plea or retained legal counsel.

Community Reaction and Next Steps

Community leaders in Kissimmee have expressed relief that the children were rescued unharmed. The department urged residents to call 911 if they suspect any child endangerment. The state child welfare agency announced it would conduct a home inspection to ensure the children's safety and determine any further requirements from the family.

Smithson is expected to appear before a magistrate on November 4, where the case will be discussed further. The investigation continues as officers work to understand the motive behind the alleged kidnapping and to confirm the identity of any other potential victims.