Florida Lawmakers to Convene in Special Session on Illegal Immigration

Florida lawmakers will convene in another special session this week to address illegal immigration, following a previous session that saw clashes between Gov. Ron DeSantis and legislative leaders. The new session, called by Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez, is scheduled to start Tuesday and will focus on implementing a package of bills aimed at curbing illegal immigration.

These bills, which have been touted as supporting President Donald Trump's crackdown on the issue, include measures to increase penalties for undocumented immigrants who commit crimes, enhance cooperation between local law enforcement and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and establish a State Board of Immigration Enforcement. The move comes after a contentious special session last month ended with DeSantis' proposals being rejected by the Republican-controlled legislature. While the previous session saw friction between the Governor and lawmakers, this time the tone is notably different, with DeSantis expressing gratitude towards Albritton and Perez for their collaboration. Both chambers are expected to convene on Tuesday, with budget committees taking up the bills on Wednesday and floor sessions scheduled for Thursday. The legislation, filed by Sen. Joe Gruters and Rep. Lawrence McClure, seeks to bolster Florida's stance against illegal immigration, which remains a key issue for Republicans.





