Florida lawmakers pass millions for education, partial raises for state workers

Florida lawmakers have finally passed a budget.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida lawmakers have finally passed a budget, albeit late in the game. The agreement comes after lawmakers were unable to agree on a budget during the regular legislative session.

A special session focused on closing the $1.4 million gap between the House and Senate proposed budgets began on May 12, but wrapped today. The final budget comes in at $114.5 million, which reduces the overall spending by $365.3 million compared to the current fiscal year, according to a release from Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez. House and Senate leaders largely hammered out the budget behind closed doors, but finalized it Friday afternoon.

It includes 4% pay increases for state law enforcement officers, pay bumps for prosecutors and almost half a billion dollars for projects at Florida’s Universities. Republicans, who hold the majority in Tallahassee, say the budget is lower than the current one while still paying for key government services.

“We are keeping the employee contributions for healthcare at the same level. The budget contains key investment in water quality improvements, transportation and infrastructure, and educational infrastructure,” Senator Ed Hooper said.

“There is over $1.1 billion in the education capital. ”But, Democrats point to only a handful of items they support, arguing the new budget removes over 300 state employee positions. Senate President Ben Albritton said they have crafted a balanced budget that the people of Florida should be proud of.

“Floridians are counting on us to maximize the use of their tax dollars by responsibly investing in key functions of government in a meaningful way, chief among these are education, health care, public safety, as well as our environmental, transportation, and clean water infrastructure,” Albritton said. “Through this budget, we are holding the line on spending, living within our means and striking the right balance between spending and saving.

” Speaker Perez said the budget is proof of the House’s focus on conservative budgeting and responsible use of taxpayer dollars.

“Floridians expect their government to spend responsibly and prioritize the issues that matter most to families across our state,” said House Speaker Daniel Perez. “For the second year in a row, the Florida House has led the charge in passing a budget that reduces spending while continuing to invest in public safety, education, environmental protection, health care, and infrastructure. We’ve maintained strong reserves, protected taxpayers, and ensured Florida remains in a strong financial position for the future.

” The budget doesn’t include some things: No across the board raises for state employees, lesser pay raises for public defenders, and no suspension of the gas tax.

“And so we are, again, going back to some of that conversation with the tax package, we’re encouraging folks to give them breaks with guns, but we’re not putting dollars and cents and where we need to and that’s our mental health of our students and safe schools,” said Democratic Senator Tracie Davis, from Jacksonville. “The fact that it wasn’t on time and when I think about the fact that it does not deliver for the areas that Floridians are getting hit the hardest, which is affordability,” said Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell, from Tampa.

“Many of us would like to feel good about member projects for our municipalities, water projects, road projects, nonprofits that provide meals to our seniors, but we don’t know what’s going to happen to all those programs in our municipalities come this property tax reform next week,” said Senator Kristen Aston Arrington , Kissimmee, FL. Immediately after the votes, press releases flooded in: Support for the citrus industry, support from the Florida Hospital Association, and investments for farmers.

“Affordability is, in my mind, the number one issue that we’ll be talking about when we’re on the campaign trail. It is already something that’s there and it’s something that’s real,” said Danny Alvarez , House Representative from Riverview, FL. Now, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will have the chance to veto portions of the state budget and sign the rest into law. Copyright 2026 WCTV. All rights reserved.





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