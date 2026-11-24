A Baker County jury found Jamarian Byrd and Travis Roberts Jr not guilty of murder after 17 months. The verdict highlights issues in the local justice system.

Two young men in Florida walked free from detention after a jury concluded they acted in self-defense. Jamarian Byrd and Travis Roberts Jr exited the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny on Monday, November 16, just before 10 p.m. They had been held without bail for 17 months while prosecutors built a case against them. Their families and supporters waited outside as the verdict was read.

The Core Verdict and Charges Dismissed

A Baker County jury deliberated for six hours before returning a not guilty verdict on six counts. The charges included first-degree murder, aggravated battery, three counts of shooting into a dwelling, and discharging a firearm in public. These charges stemmed from the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Devin Powers Jr. The defendants faced these severe accusations for actions taken during a confrontation with Powers and his companion. The jury found no evidence of premeditated intent to kill.

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The acquittal marks a significant rejection of the state's legal theory. Prosecutors argued the defendants planned to kill Powers in advance. The jury found this argument unsupported by facts. The verdict confirms that Byrd and Roberts acted to protect themselves. This outcome ended a long legal battle that kept two innocent men incarcerated for over a year.

Alleged Prosecutorial Misconduct and Evidence Gaps

The trial revealed significant gaps in how evidence was handled by authorities. Hospital staff discarded Powers' bloody clothing before investigators could check for shell casings. This loss allowed prosecutors to claim Powers never fired his weapon. Furthermore, the bullet that actually killed Powers was never recovered for forensic matching. This absence of physical evidence weakened the prosecution's ability to prove which gun fired the fatal shot.

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Additional investigative failures included the failure to swab hands for gunpowder residue. Police did not thoroughly search the home of Ayden Perkins, the 14-year-old companion of Powers. Perkins had time to change clothes and dispose of his firearm before officers arrived. Investigators accepted a firearm from Perkins' caregiver without searching for additional weapons. The state crime lab found 52 shell casings at the scene. Forty-seven matched weapons owned by Byrd and Roberts. Five casings from a 9 mm handgun remained unexplained.

Legal Barriers to Self-Defense Claims

Before the trial began, legal hurdles were erected by local officials. Circuit Judge Denise Ferrero denied the defendants access to Stand Your Ground immunity. Her order acknowledged a prima facie claim of self-defense. Yet she ruled that the defendants outnumbered Powers. This analysis ignored Ayden Perkins, who stood beside Powers during the incident. The state's case relied heavily on this flawed factual premise.

State Attorney Brian Kramer's office pursued a theory of premeditated murder. This required proving the defendants planned the killing in advance. No prior relationship existed between the defendants and their targets. Perkins testified that Powers wanted to kill someone after a separate confrontation. The prosecution asked jurors to believe the defendants could foresee an ambush. The jury rejected this speculative narrative as impossible.

Impact on Community and Local Institutions

The verdict highlights deep divisions within the Baker County justice system. The courthouse still displays a mural with three Klansmen on horseback. Commissioners had the chance to remove it in 2020 but chose to keep it. This decision stands in stark contrast to the recent acquittal of two Black men. It underscores ongoing tensions regarding racial representation and historical symbols in public spaces.

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The case exposed a broader pattern of alleged bias. Critics argue the legal regime criminalized Black self-defense. At the same time, it failed to address aggressive behavior by others. The lack of recovered evidence and discarded items raises serious questions about due process. The five unexplained shell casings remain a loose thread. Authorities have had 17 months to investigate their origin. This inquiry remains incomplete.

Next Steps for the Defendants

Byrd and Roberts now return to their families after a long separation. They are free from the constraints of bail and pretrial detention. The six-hour deliberation signaled that twelve independent jurors found their account credible. The state's closing argument by Assistant State Attorney Ralph Yazdiya claimed the source of the bullet did not matter. The jury determined that the source and the intent mattered greatly.

The legal community is now watching for any further appeals or inquiries. The unexplained shell casings may prompt new investigations. The handling of evidence by hospital and police staff remains under scrutiny. For Byrd and Roberts, the immediate future involves rebuilding their lives. They have spent 17 months in detention fighting for their freedom. The jury's decision restores that freedom after a rigorous examination of the facts.