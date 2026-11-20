Pinellas County Circuit Judge Joseph Bulone sentences Dr. Christopher Kosowski to death for the premeditated murder of attorney Steven Cozzi, ruling that the surgeon forfeited his right to live.

Pinellas Circuit Judge Joseph Bulone sentenced plastic surgeon Christopher Kosowski to death on Thursday for the brutal murder of attorney Steven Cozzi in St. Petersburg, Florida. The court found Kosowski guilty of killing Cozzi in his law office bathroom and subsequently disposing of the body in the Everglades, where it has never been recovered. The sentencing concludes a long legal battle that began in March 2023 when the two men were engaged in a contentious dispute over medical billing.

Details of the Premeditated Killing

Prosecutors presented evidence that Kosowski planned the murder while on a conference call regarding the legal dispute between his medical practice and Cozzi's firm. After the call ended, Kosowski allegedly returned to his Toyota pickup truck outside the law office, where he had prepared supplies for the killing. These items included trash bags, a wagon for hauling a corpse, and a syringe containing a paralyzing drug. Investigators used cellphone records and surveillance video to track Kosowski to a remote area west of Miami on the Tamiami Trail, also known as U.S. Highway 41.

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Kosowski is believed to have tossed Cozzi's body into a dumpster in that area. The garbage truck driver later reported an unusually vile smell emanating from the waste. Trash from that route is typically hauled to a Collier County landfill, but authorities discovered that the facility routinely compacts its trash, making the recovery of Cozzi's body nearly impossible. Despite the failure to find the remains, investigators found Cozzi's blood and DNA in the law office bathroom and in the garage at Kosowski's home.

Legal Battle and Suspect's Background

The murder stemmed from a lengthy and acrimonious legal battle over medical billing. Cozzi represented a Dunedin, Florida-based medical practice that Kosowski alleged had shorted him thousands of dollars in billings and damaged his reputation as a doctor. When Cozzi seemingly disappeared, his keys, wallet, and cellphone remained on his law office desk, and a work file was left open on his computer. His husband never heard from him again.

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Kosowski, a graduate of Dartmouth College medical school, specialized in reconstructive breast surgery. He had no prior criminal history, a factor highlighted by special counsel appointed by the court to mitigate the sentencing. However, authorities noted that when they arrested Kosowski, he possessed $280,000 in cash, masks, duct tape, firearms, a ballistic vest with EMS written on it, law enforcement patches, and a vial of succinylcholine, a paralyzing drug. A search of his home revealed approximately 200 guns.

Judge's Reasoning for Death Sentence

During his trial in September, Kosowski represented himself and presented no defense beyond a closing argument claiming that prosecutors had not proved their case. Judge Joseph Bulone was tasked with deciding between a death sentence and life in prison without the possibility of release. Although the judge acknowledged several mitigating factors, including Kosowski's medical expertise and lack of criminal record, he ruled that none outweighed the aggravating factors.

Judge Bulone stated that the crime was committed in a cold, calculating, and premeditated manner, without any pretense of moral or legal justification. He concluded that the defendant, under the laws of the State of Florida, had forfeited his right to live. The ruling marks a definitive end to the case, confirming the severity of the premeditated act and the complete disregard for the victim's life by the former plastic surgeon.