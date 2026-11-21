Governor-Elect Byron Donalds inherits a stabilizing but costly home insurance market in Florida, with premiums up 75 percent since 2021 despite recent tort reforms and new insurer entries.

Florida Governor-Elect Byron Donalds is set to assume office in January facing a complex insurance landscape that shows signs of recovery but remains burdened by excessively high costs for homeowners. While the market has stabilized compared to the peak crisis under predecessor Ron DeSantis, stubbornly elevated premiums continue to dominate public anxiety, with insurance topping the list of consumer concerns over property taxes in recent polling data.

Homeowner Priorities Diverge From Tax Reforms

A significant majority of Floridians prioritize affordable coverage over tax relief, creating a distinct policy challenge for the incoming administration despite recent legislative wins in other areas. A survey conducted by the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida in July revealed that 63 percent of respondents identified insurance as their biggest financial worry, compared to just 36 percent who cited property taxes. Only 1 percent of those surveyed expressed uncertainty about which issue mattered most to them, highlighting the intense focus on housing costs. Although voters approved Amendment 3 on November 3 to expand homestead exemptions and reduce non-school property taxes for most homeowners, these tax benefits do little to address the urgent demand for lower insurance premiums that remains largely unmet by current state measures.

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Political Debate Over Tort Reform Sufficiency

Byron Donalds has pledged to build upon the legislative legacy of Ron DeSantis, specifically supporting the tort reform measures passed during the previous administration to maintain market stability. Political observers note that many Republicans believe these recent reforms are still working and should be given time to bear fruit rather than being replaced by new interventions. Aubrey Jewett, a political science professor at the University of Central Florida, stated that the prevailing Republican view is that the market just needs time to adjust to the changes already implemented. This stance aligns with Donalds campaign platform, which favors preserving the current regulatory approach while introducing a public scorecard to track insurer prices, claim denial rates, and payment speeds to increase transparency.

Critics Highlight Affiliated Business Arrangements

Opponents argue that the current administration is overlooking a critical driver of inflated costs by focusing too heavily on tort reform and ignoring financial structures between insurers and their affiliated companies. Birny Birnbaum, director of the nonprofit Center for Economic Justice, contends that Donalds is maintaining the status quo by relying on a mistaken belief that tort reform alone has solved the states insurance problems. Birnbaum specifically criticized the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation for a hands-off approach to reciprocal exchanges and affiliated business arrangements that he believes encourage monstrous insurer profits. This critique points to a state-commissioned analysis covering payments between Florida property insurers and affiliated businesses from 2017 through 2019, which flagged potential issues in how money flows within these corporate structures.

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Financial Discrepancies In Affiliate Payments

Data from the state-commissioned analysis reveals a stark disparity between reported losses by insurers and the net income recorded by their affiliated entities during the reviewed period. Excluding several statistical outliers, the report found that insurers reported approximately $432 million in aggregate losses while their affiliates simultaneously recorded roughly $1.3 billion in net income. The analysis flagged payments made by 20 different insurers as exceeding the benchmark for what would be considered fair and reasonable in such transactions. While regulators and insurance carriers have disputed these findings, noting that the report did not conclude the transactions were unlawful or directly caused higher premiums, the financial disconnect remains a focal point of the debate leading into the new administration.

Market Stabilization And Future Outlook

Florida's home insurance market has undergone a significant transformation from the volatility seen between 2021 and 2025, when premiums surged by 75 percent, nearly double the national average. The Coalition for an Insurable Future reported that this sharp increase was driven by excessive litigation, widespread fraud, rising reinsurance costs, and exposure to natural disasters, which forced many carriers to withdraw from vulnerable areas. As private markets struggled, the state insurer of last resort, Citizens, expanded dramatically, reaching a peak of 1.4 million policies in 2023. However, recent efforts have reversed this trend, with the Insurance Information Institute confirming that more than 20 new property insurers have entered the market since 2023. As of October 31, Citizens reported only 216,447 policies in force, reflecting a successful depopulation effort aimed at returning the state-backed insurer to a sustainable level. Despite these improvements, Governor-Elect Donalds must balance the celebration of market recovery with the persistent reality of high costs that continue to burden Floridian households.