At least 18 Leon Medical Centers employees fell ill with suspected food poisoning after a catered Thanksgiving meal in Doral, requiring hospitalization for over 15 staff members.

At least eighteen employees of Leon Medical Centers in Doral, Florida, suffered from suspected food poisoning following a catered Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday. The incident escalated quickly as staff members began experiencing severe gastrointestinal distress shortly after consuming the feast.

Emergency Response and Hospitalizations

Fire crews were dispatched to the Leon Medical Center headquarters around 6pm on Wednesday. Upon arrival, emergency responders upgraded the situation to a mass casualty incident due to the high number of ill individuals. At least fifteen of the affected employees were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

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Several other staff members received immediate medical attention at the scene. Leon Medical Centers confirmed that the outbreak was strictly limited to its headquarters and that no patients were affected by the illness.

Catering Investigation and Symptoms

Leon Medical Centers issued a statement confirming they are collaborating with the catering company to identify the potential cause of the contamination. The organization emphasized their commitment to providing support for the affected staff and their families during this investigation.

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Typical symptoms of foodborne illnesses include diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain, and fever. While the specific pathogen has not been identified, common causes include salmonella or E. coli. The onset of sickness can occur within hours or even days after ingesting contaminated food.

Expert Safety Guidance for Leftovers

The Cleveland Clinic issued warnings on Thursday regarding the safe handling of holiday leftovers to prevent similar illnesses. Dietitian Beth Czerwony highlighted that foodborne illnesses do not observe holidays and that improper storage is a frequent cause of outbreaks.

Czerwony advised that any food left out for more than two hours should be discarded immediately. She noted that bacteria thrive in the temperature danger zone between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. When reheating leftovers, such as turkey, gravies, or mashed potatoes, the internal temperature must reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure safety.