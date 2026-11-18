An in-depth analysis of Friday's high school football playoff games in Florida's State Series and Open Division, featuring key matchups and player statistics for Columbus, Raines, and more.

The second full round of the Florida high school football playoffs is underway, presenting critical matchups across the State Series and Open Division. All games are scheduled for Friday with a 7 p.m. kickoff unless otherwise indicated, bringing significant pressure to the teams competing for advancement. The stakes are particularly high in the newly structured Open Division, where a single loss can prematurely end a championship-caliber season.

Open Division Playoffs: Columbus Vs. Raines

Columbus, ranked number two with a 10-1 record, travels to face Raines, ranked number seven also at 10-1, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. This clash serves as a decisive elimination game for the Vikings of Raines, who must win to survive. A victory for Columbus, coupled with a win for West Boca Raton in their separate pool play contest, would eliminate Raines from contention for the Open Division state semifinals. Consequently, this Friday night contest represents the final opportunity for the Raines Vikings to remain alive in the tournament.

Also read California DMV bans Waymos from operating on state freeways after series of traffic incidents

The context for this matchup is defined by pool play results that set the stage for this elimination scenario. In the first round of pool play, Columbus defeated Miami Central with a score of 40-3, while West Boca Raton beat Raines 28-7. Pool play records stand at one-win for Columbus and West Boca Raton, and zero-win records for both Raines and Miami Central. The next round of pool play features Raines traveling to face Miami Central, meaning a loss to Columbus effectively concludes Raines season regardless of that subsequent result.

Raines faces a monumental challenge in attempting to topple one of the state most dominant programs. The margin for error is virtually nonexistent against an Open Division blue-chip team like Columbus. The Vikings must execute a flawless game plan, avoiding the mistakes that hindered their performance in previous rounds. Quarterback Samon Ellison-Morgan brings speed and a rushing touchdown from the previous week, but he must avoid the dropped passes that plagued the offense against West Boca Raton. Running back TJ Williamson needs to find consistent running lanes to sustain drives.

Advertisement

Columbus has demonstrated elite competitiveness by facing tough opposition, including wins against Bishop Gorman and Miami Central, and a narrow 31-24 loss to Aquinas, which was the nation number one team until its recent defeat by Lakeland. The Knights also obliterated Miami Northwestern, a team that Raines faced in the last two state championship games. Wide receiver and cornerback Amir Sears presents a dual threat for Columbus, recording five interceptions on defense and four touchdown catches on offense, making him one of the most versatile players in the division.

State Series Region 1-1A: Fort White At Blountstown

In Region 1-1A, Fort White, ranked number three with a 7-4 record, faces Blountstown, ranked number two at 10-1, with a 7-30 p.m. kickoff. The winner of this contest advances to the regional final to face either Madison County, ranked number one, or Holmes County, ranked number four. If Fort White wins, they travel to Madison County; if Blountstown wins, they host Holmes County. This game serves as a crucial hurdle for Blountstown, which has often been overshadowed by the dominance of Madison County and Hawthorne in the rural classification landscape.

Blountstown enters this playoff bout with a balanced offensive attack led by quarterback Chance Johnson, who has thrown 13 of the team's 18 touchdown passes. However, the heavy lifting is performed by a committee rushing attack featuring Ezekiel Powell, John Lawson, and Marvion Wallace, who have combined for 20 rushing touchdowns. Wide receiver Brandon Robinson adds significant value with five touchdown receptions, forcing defenses to account for both the ground and air game.

On the defensive side of the ball, Blountstown boasts significant turnover creation. Linebacker Marvion Wallace and cornerback Jayton Walls have combined for 10 takeaways, eight of which are interceptions. This ability to generate extra possessions will be vital against a Fort White offense that relies on a by-committee rushing approach. Fort White defeated Baker 49-7 in their previous outing, showcasing their physical style of play, while Blountstown routed Marianna 40-0, demonstrating their defensive solidity.

Region 2-1A: Melbourne Central Catholic At Trinity Christian

Region 2-1A features the matchup between Melbourne Central Catholic, ranked number four at 8-2, and Trinity Christian, ranked number one at 7-4. This contest determines which team advances to face either University Christian or Hawthorne in the regional finals. Trinity Christian holds the advantage of hosting the winner, whether it be Melbourne Central Catholic or University Christian. The Conquerors of Trinity are viewed as steady and consistent, with a core of players who have been developing since their freshman years.

Advertisement

The Hustlers of Melbourne Central Catholic present a familiar challenge, as both teams share a common opponent in Father Lopez. Trinity Christian defeated Father Lopez by a score of 41-0, while Melbourne Central Catholic won by a margin of 33 points. This historical performance indicates a slight edge in defensive efficiency for Trinity. The Conquerors are battle-tested behind quarterback Terel Dallas and Hicks Zarah, with strong support in the backfield from Christian Washington and Micah Anderson.

Trinity Christian shines on defense, led by linebackers William Striglers and Terrell Pinkney, along with cornerback Za'khari Greene. This defensive unit has been the backbone of the team's success, allowing them to maintain a high level of consistency throughout the season. Melbourne Central Catholic must find a way to disrupt this defensive alignment and control the line of scrimmage to secure a road victory and advance to the next round.

Regional Final Preview: University Christian At Hawthorne

The other major Region 2-1A matchup features University Christian, ranked number three at 8-3, traveling to face Hawthorne, ranked number two and undefeated at 11-0. The kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. This is the first playoff meeting between these two power programs. The winner advances to the regional finals to face either Melbourne Central Catholic or Trinity Christian, depending on the outcome of the earlier game in this bracket. University Christian would host Melbourne Central if they win, but would travel to face Trinity Christian.

Hawthorne enters the postseason as a dominant force under head coach Cornelius Ingram, holding state championships in 2022, 2023, and 2025. Their recent victory over Chiefland was a commanding 44-7 performance. University Christian, under the leadership of head coach David Penland III, has secured nine state championships in its history, including three under Penland. The Hornet have shown resilience, with their three losses coming to Trinity Christian, Madison County, and Bradford, all of whom are playoff-caliber teams.

University Christian is expected to lean heavily on athletic back Kyree Wilson, who recently eclipsed the 5,000-yard career rushing mark. Wilson's ability to gain yards after contact and score from distance will be crucial against the Hawthorne defense. The Hornet have proven battle-tested, defeating Wildwood 56-13 in their previous game, while Hawthorne handled Chiefland 44-7. This clash promises to be a strategic battle between two of the most decorated programs in the state, with significant implications for the state semifinal bracket.