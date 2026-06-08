Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Jay Collins Criticized for Hypocrisy on AI Expansion

Jay Collins, the lieutenant governor of Florida, has been criticized for his stance on artificial intelligence (AI) expansion in the state. Collins has proposed the 'Florida Strong Plan' which would heavily regulate AI data centers, but has a history of supporting AI as a state senator.

Florida gubernatorial candidate Jay Collins has been vocal about his opposition to the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) in the state. He has proposed the 'Florida Strong Plan' which would heavily regulate AI data centers by requiring operators to fund their own infrastructure needs.

However, it has come to light that during his time as a state senator, Collins was a strong supporter of AI, voting in favor of SB 1264 which created tax incentives for AI data centers and removed the sunset provision on tax exemptions for data centers. Collins has argued that his stance on AI has not changed, and that he is committed to growth and innovation in the state on Florida's terms. His opponent, Rep.

Byron Donalds, has been endorsed by former President Trump, and the AI industry has spent $5 million to elect him. A spokesperson for Collins' campaign has stated that there is no contradiction in his stance on AI, and that he is running to carry forward the 'DeSantis standard' of building on Florida's terms. The primary election is expected to be closely contested, with Collins trailing behind his opponent in the polls.

The Collins War Room has released a video portraying a dystopian future created by the rise of AI, in an attempt to sway voters. The video features a man pleading with an AI version of Donalds not to allow any more data centers, citing concerns about electricity bills and clean water. Collins' aggressive anti-AI stance has been criticized as 'shameless hypocrisy' by a source familiar with the Florida Republican primary.

Collins' campaign has responded by stating that he is committed to protecting the grid and not sticking families with the bill for the costs of AI expansion. The primary election is expected to be closely contested, with Collins trailing behind his opponent in the polls





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