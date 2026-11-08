Florida Grandmother Arrested for Stealing Inflatable Ghost While Driving Grandchildren

A 53-year-old woman in Lakeland was arrested after surveillance footage showed her stealing an inflatable Halloween ghost from a porch while taking her grandchildren on a decoration tour. She faces multiple charges including burglary and delinquency-related offenses.

A 53-year-old grandmother was arrested after surveillance footage caught her stealing an inflatable ghost decoration from a Lakeland porch, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the woman took the holiday display while driving her three young grandchildren around south Lakeland to look at decorations. Investigators recovered the yard decoration and booked the grandmother into jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. A Florida grandmother is accused of stealing an inflatable Halloween ghost from a home's front porch while taking her grandchildren for a drive to look at holiday decorations.

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Tonya Mannion, 53, was babysitting her daughter's three children — two 8-year-olds and a 9-year-old — when she decided to take them for a ride around her hometown of Lakeland to look at Halloween decorations, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd explained. During the drive, one of the children spotted an inflatable ghost outside a home and commented on the decoration, Judd said. Mannion then asked the child, "Do you want it?

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"Home surveillance video captured Mannion stopping her vehicle, walking onto the home's front porch and unplugging the inflatable ghost, Judd said. "She ripped off the ghost, and put it in the car and drove off," Judd said. "What kind of example is that for the grandchildren? " Deputies tracked down Mannion, who returned the inflatable ghost, according to Judd.

She was taken to jail. Mannion was arrested on three counts of causing a child to become delinquent, dependent or needy, along with charges of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, criminal mischief involving less than $200 in property damage and petit theft, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The information in this story was gathered from Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who detailed the investigation, arrest charges, surveillance video evidence and the recovery of the stolen property.