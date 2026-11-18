Byron Donalds confronts his first major policy challenge as Florida governor-elect regarding the proposed Auburndale Technology Center and resident opposition to industrial expansion.

Republican Congressman Byron Donalds, the incoming Governor of Florida, is confronting an immediate test of his campaign commitments regarding data center development in Central Florida. The proposed Auburndale Technology Center is situated in Polk County, located near Florida Polytechnic University and Interstate 4, sparking intense debate among local residents. The controversy highlights the tension between economic development goals and community preservation as Donalds prepares to assume office.

Resident Opposition at Auburndale Meeting

During a City Commission meeting on Monday, residents of Auburndale voiced strong objections to the planned facility. Attendees expressed specific concerns regarding potential noise pollution, excessive water usage, and high electricity consumption. The proximity of the proposed industrial site to local schools and residential homes further fueled community anxiety, according to reports from local outlet Tampa Bay 28. The turnout demonstrated a clear disconnect between state-level development incentives and local quality-of-life priorities.

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Donalds Campaign Promise on Data Centers

Following his midterm election victory over Democrat David Jolly, Byron Donalds explicitly addressed the issue of data centers on social media platform X. He stated, What I said on the campaign trail is my commitment. If a local community says no data center, then no data center. Donalds promised that Florida would protect water resources, safeguard residents electric bills, and protect residential neighborhoods from unwanted industrial encroachment. His campaign transition team has not yet provided a formal response to recent inquiries from Newsweek.

Political Pressure From James Fishback

Failed GOP gubernatorial candidate James Fishback addressed the Auburndale City Commission on Monday, urging Donalds to take a firm stance against the project. Fishback called on the incoming governor to declare his opposition to the center and to utilize his full regulatory authority to halt the development once he takes office. This intervention places additional political pressure on Donalds to align his actions with the expressed will of the local community. The involvement of Fishback underscores the internal Republican tensions regarding large-scale infrastructure projects.

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Technical Details of the Project

The Auburndale Technology Center plans to convert two existing warehouses on a 75-acre industrial site into a high-energy data facility. The project requires initial power usage of approximately 350 megawatts, with potential to rise to 700 megawatts at full capacity. Pace Road DC Development, LLC acquired the property, which was annexed by the city in 2023 and approved for industrial development in December of that year. Construction on the first two buildings commenced in early 2024 before the current ownership plans were submitted this month.

Economic Impact and Legal Considerations

Proponents of the Auburndale Technology Center highlight significant economic benefits, including an estimated $1 billion in new tax revenue for Auburndale over 15 years. The facility estimates daily water usage of 4,665 gallons and promises permanent jobs alongside hundreds of millions of dollars in overall economic impact. However, the city is considering a one-year moratorium on future data centers, though this existing project is exempt due to prior zoning approvals. Legal experts note that stopping the project now could result in lawsuits from owners who have already invested in the property.

Expert Analysis and Next Steps

Aubrey Jewett, a political science professor at the University of Central Florida, described the situation as a critical opportunity for Donalds to follow through on his repeated social media commitments. She noted that the large turnout against the project indicates strong local opposition that Donalds must address. Craig Agranoff, a political professor at Florida FAU, termed the proposal the first clear case where campaign language meets real opposition. He emphasized that balancing tech backers with local skepticism is the primary challenge Donalds faces before even taking office.