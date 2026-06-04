Florida governor candidate threatens to send civilians armed with AR-15s to end ‘teen takeovers’ after weekend shooting

James Fishback, a far-right Republican running for governor of Florida, warned that he would fight fire with fire if a “teen takeover” descends onto any of the state’s 67 counties…

far-right Republican running for governor of Florida , warned that he would fight fire with fire if a “teen takeover” descends onto any of the state’s 67 counties.is showing up, we’re showing up with a dozen people with AR-15s.

We’re gonna exercise our Second Amendment right and we are gonna protect communities like this,” FishbackThe long-shot gubernatorial hopeful indicated that the ultimatum was a response to a chaotic riot in Clearwater, Florida on Sunday, where a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times.. He was charged with attempted second-degree murder, discharging a firearm in public and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor. Sunday’s mutiny was advertised as a “link up” online and attracted hundreds of adrenaline-fueled teenagers.

Fishback is the first public figure to suggest fighting violence with violence.

“I like James, but I hope this is more of a threat than a prediction. Unless someone’s life is in danger, I don’t want shooting,” one person commented on X. “Gotta be honest. Unhinged, brother. Unhinged.

We do not need a showdown at the OK Corral. Call in SWAT teams. Call in the State Guard. Do not turn this into a standoff with citizens on both sides,” another man added.

Fishback is also embroiled in a long-running legal spat with hedge fund titan David Einhorn — and was dumped by his legal team when





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