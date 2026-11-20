Heavy rainfall prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to expand a state of emergency declared earlier this month for several counties.

Heavy rainfall prompted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency earlier this month for a handful of counties. With even more intense flooding in recent days, though, DeSantis expanded that order on Wednesday, according to our sister station WKMG in Orlando .

The original executive order called for a state of emergency in Brevard, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties due to heavy rainfall bringing flooding to those regions. However, the amended order has expanded the range of the state of emergency, which now encompasses the following counties: Brevard Broward DeSoto Duval Flagler Glades Hardee Hendry Highlands Indian River Lake Martin Miami-Dade Monroe Okeechobee Palm Beach Putnam Seminole St. Johns St. Lucie Volusia “Areas of Broward County, including the Cities of Fort Lauderdale, Davie, and Hollywood, witnessed severe and heavy rainfall of over 10 inches within a 12-hour period...

Also read School Closures Spread Across South Florida Due to Severe Flooding and Heavy Rain

” the order reads.

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“Additional rainfall along the Florida East Coast over the next several days could impact previously flooded areas and cause additional damage to infrastructure and critical facilities. ” The order remains in effect through the end of the year.