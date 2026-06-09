Florida Georgia Line Reunites at CMA Fest After 2022 Hiatus, Hints at Return with CAA Signing

Country duo Florida Georgia Line made a surprise return at CMA Fest 2023, performing their hit "Cruise" and confirming their comeback with the help of a new agency. After a break since 2022, the duo's energetic sets and public statements signal a renewed chapter, bolstered by a signing with CAA, which already represents major country acts.

The country music duo Florida Georgia Line , celebrated for their string of hit songs including "This Is How We Roll" and the RIAA Diamond-certified " Cruise ," has officially reunited following a hiatus that began in 2022.

Their return was marked by a surprise performance at the CMA Fest, where they took the Nissan Stadium stage to perform their classic hit "Cruise" among other fan favorites. They also delivered a full set at the Spotify House event during the festival. During their CMA Fest appearance, Tyler Hubbard addressed the crowd with an emotional message: "CMA Fest, it feels so good to be here with my brother. And listen, we got three things we want to say tonight.

First of all, God is good. Second of all, life is short. And most importantly, your boys … we back, baby!

" Their reunion continued earlier in the year with a brief cameo at an event honoring industry executives, further fueling speculation about a full-fledged return. Since their breakout with "Cruise" in 2012, Florida Georgia Line has accumulated an impressive 16 No. 1 hits on the country charts, solidifying their status as one of the genre's most successful acts.

After releasing their last album "Life Rolls On" in 2021, the duo's recent signing with the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation signals a strong possibility of resumed touring and new music. This move aligns with a broader trend of major country acts securing high-profile management and booking deals; CAA's roster already includes prominent artists such as Nickelback, Nate Smith, Bailey Zimmerman, and Dan + Shay.

The duo's management transition follows their split with their previous longtime representation, The Core, which continues to manage several other top-tier country artists. With the CAA partnership now in place, fans are eagerly anticipating official announcements regarding a potential tour or new recordings, marking a new chapter for Florida Georgia Line after their extended break





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Florida Georgia Line CMA Fest Country Music CAA Reunion Cruise Tyler Hubbard Brian Kelley Tour New Music

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