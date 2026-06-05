Florida Georgia Line Returns to the Stage: "We Back, Baby!" More Shows Coming in 2023

Country music fans rejoice as Florida Georgia Line (FGL) makes a triumphant return to the stage at CMA Fest, teasing more live shows in 2023 after hinting at a reunion. The duo, consisting of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, has been dropping hints about a comeback since January, with Kelley's Instagram post sparking speculation. Since their debut single "Cruise" in 2012, FGL has delivered a string of hits and continues to be managed by Seth England, who also manages other prominent acts.

Country music duo Florida Georgia Line ( FGL ) thrilled fans at CMA Fest on Thursday night (June 4) with a triumphant return to the stage, declaring, "We back, baby!

" after performing hits "Round Here" and "Cruise". Tyler Hubbard, one half of the duo, expressed his joy at being back, saying, "CMA Fest, it feels so good to be here with my brother. And listen, we got three things we want to say tonight.

First of all, God is good. Second of all, life is short. And most importantly, your boys... we back, baby!

" Fans can expect more live shows from FGL in 2023, as the pair has been dropping hints about a reunion. In January, Brian Kelley posted an intriguing video on Instagram, sparking speculation about a comeback. The video showed Kelley hiking with the words "after going on the hike with T-Hubb" before transitioning to a clip of Jon Hamm as his character from "Mad Men".

The post generated a flurry of comments, with Hubbard responding with enthusiastic emojis, and fellow artists HARDY and ERNEST expressing their excitement. Initially, the duo had been "flirting with the idea of playing a handful of shows next year". Since their massive debut single "Cruise" in 2012, FGL has delivered a string of hits, including "Round Here", "Stay", "This is How We Roll", "Dirt", "H.O. L.Y.

", "Simple", and "Long Live". In addition to their own success, the duo's manager, Seth England, also manages prominent acts like Nickelback, Dan + Shay, Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, Cameron Whitcomb, and Josh Ross





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Florida Georgia Line FGL CMA Fest Country Music Reunion Live Shows Brian Kelley Tyler Hubbard Seth England

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Florida Georgia Line reunites at CMA Fest for surprise performanceOne of country music's favorite duos are back.

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Florida Georgia Line Reunites at CMA Fest After Four YearsTyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line made a surprise reunion at Nashville's Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest, performing their hit "'Round Here" and confirming their return with the phrase "We back, baby!" The duo's comeback follows months of speculation after their Instagram account was reactivated and a billboard with a text message tease appeared in Nashville. This performance marks their second appearance together this year after a nearly four-year hiatus, as they pursued solo careers. Their reunion on such a prominent stage raises the possibility of full-fledged future shows.

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