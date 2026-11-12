Florida Gators Senior Thomas Haugh Leads 21-Point Win Over Florida State; Presumed 2027 Top Pick Tyran Stokes Scores 23

A roundup of individual performances by Florida Gators players across the early season, highlighting leading scorers, rebounders, and efficient shooting in key wins.

Senior forward Thomas Haugh delivered a dominant performance for the Florida Gators, scoring a team-high 21 points in their victory over the Florida State Seminoles. The game took place at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Florida, on November 10, 2026, highlighting the intense early-season action across the collegiate basketball landscape.

Haugh was highly efficient from every area of the floor, shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 3 of 6 from three-point range. He also capitalized on his opportunities at the charity stripe, converting 10 of 12 free throw attempts to secure the offensive production. Beyond scoring, Haugh contributed significantly on the glass with 10 rebounds, adding a steal and a block to his stat line.

Also read Three Areas Florida Gators Need to Address this Offseason

The victory over Florida State showcased the veteran presence Haugh brought to the Florida roster. His ability to stretch the defense with outside shooting while also securing possessions near the basket provided the stability the Gators needed against a competitive Seminoles squad. This performance underscored his value as a leader during the crucial early months of the college basketball season.

Elsewhere on the NCAA slate, Tyran Stokes, widely viewed as the presumed top pick in the 2027 NBA Draft, produced a compelling statistical line for Kansas. Stokes scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against Kentucky, adding four assists, a steal, and a block to his comprehensive performance.

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Stokes attempted 8 of 19 shots from the field but demonstrated significant range by hitting 4 of 8 from beyond the arc. He was perfect from the free throw line, making all 3 of his attempts. His output against a tough Kentucky defense further solidified his status as a leading prospect for next year's draft class.

The freshman guard Quentin Coleman also made his mark for Illinois, leading his team with 19 points against Texas Tech. Coleman was remarkably efficient, shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 5 of 6 from three-point range, though he missed both free throw attempts. He added five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the contest.

Veteran guard Jeremy Fears Jr. of Michigan State provided crucial playmaking and scoring in a win over Duke. Fears Jr. scored a game-high 18 points and dished out 11 assists, along with seven rebounds, a steal, and a block. He relied heavily on the free throw line, making 12 of 17 attempts, which helped stabilize the offense when field goal shooting was difficult.

On the frontcourt, Johann Grunloh of Virginia recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, and a steal in a win against Bucknell. He shot 5 of 9 from the field. Meanwhile, Sayon Keita of North Carolina protected the rim with six blocks, adding 13 points and eight rebounds while shooting 6 of 9 from the field against Wyoming.

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Sophomore wing Ivan Kharchenkov led Arizona with 20 points against Northern Arizona, also contributing seven rebounds and seven assists. Veteran big man Motiejus Krivas added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats, shooting 7 of 9 from the field. Their combined efforts supported the team's victory in that matchup.

Freshman guard Dylan Mingo of Baylor posted 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals in a win over Yale. Malachi Moreno of Kentucky tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds against Kansas, adding five assists. Luigi Suigo of Villanova notched 19 points and 12 rebounds against La Salle, while Tyler Tanner of Vanderbilt scored 17 points with three steals in a win over Memphis.

These collective performances illustrate the depth of talent across major college programs. Teams like Florida, Kansas, and Michigan State demonstrated strong individual outings that contributed directly to their wins. The early season stats provide a clear picture of the rising stars preparing for the NCAA tournament and the upcoming NBA Draft.

The production from both experienced seniors like Haugh and highly touted freshmen and sophomores suggests a competitive landscape. Coaches and analysts are closely monitoring these early numbers to gauge team chemistry and individual potential. As conference play approaches, sustaining this level of efficiency will be the primary challenge for these rosters.