Florida Gators Hire Torrian Wilson as Cornerbacks Coach

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier has bolstered his coaching staff by bringing in Torrian Wilson to lead the Gators' secondary. Wilson previously served as a quality control analyst for the Gators in 2022 and brings valuable experience from his time as Arkansas' cornerbacks coach.

During his time with the Razorbacks, Arkansas' pass defense ranked fourth in the SEC in 2023, allowing just 202.8 yards per game, which was good for 32nd in the FBS. The team's 12 interceptions that year also placed them No. 3 in the SEC and 39th nationally. While the Razorbacks experienced a dip in production the following season, allowing 246.9 yards per game (ranking 110th nationally), Wilson's proven track record suggests he can help the Gators return to their defensive prominence. Prior to his brief stint as Georgia State's defensive coordinator, a role he never coached a game in, Wilson honed his coaching skills at various levels, making him a valuable asset to Napier's staff. Wilson's hiring is anticipated to finalize Florida's coaching staff for the 2025 season. Although Napier previously stated that the program is still actively working on contract extensions, Wilson appears to be a key addition to the Gators' preparations for a successful campaign.





