Florida Gators coach Jon Sumrall jabbed predecessor Billy Napier's special teams blunders, saying boosters wanted proof of concept before buying in.

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He's got Shaq, Angel Reese, Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne, the side show circus is starting to piss people off in Baton Rouge.

" You might not be able to tell by sifting through the thoughts of the lunatic fringe of social media, but things are going quite well for the While the Orange and Blue are still a far cry from their dominant teams of the 90s and 2000s, this year's edition of the Gators are showing signs of life for the first time in a while. , and boast a winning conference record as well as a top-20 ranking in November, both firsts for the program since 2020.

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Head coach of the Florida Gators Jon Sumrall in the tunnel with team before the game between the Florida Gators and Florida Atlantic Owls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Gainesville, Florida. who demands perfection, is still able to see the forest for the trees and recognize that there's tangible growth from his squad compared to the last several years in Gainesville.

That's not lip service, either, as the always candid and blunt coach said as much in his Monday morning news conference. Sumrall was answering a question about resourcing and booster buy-in when he dropped a quote that may have gone unnoticed to the uninitiated, but if you've been paying attention - particularly to the previous staff - you know exactly what was being insinuated.

"I think there's probably, in fairness, people who wanted to see some proof of concept to make sure I wasn't an idiot, and I knew, at least how to get 11 guys on the field, or run a formation, or us win a close game," Sumrall said. Jon Sumrall speaks during a press conference introducing him as the new Florida Gators football head coach at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla. , on Dec. 1, 2025.

For those of you who aren't keenly aware of what Sumrall is referencing here, allow me to explain. , but the CliffsNotes version that you need to know is that Sun Belt Billy had a losing record while coaching the Gators, a feat no full-time coach had"accomplished" since World War II.

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Oh, and he was notorious for sending the wrong number of players out on the field for special teams plays, so frequently, in fact, that his staff hilariously bought a mat with 11 circles on it to signify how many men needed to be in to kick a field goal. The head coach for the University of Florida, a program that has won three national championships and eight SEC titles, couldn't do something most toddlers learn while watching The Count on"Sesame Street.

" A fan wears a Fire Billy Napier bag over their head between the Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Oct. 18, 2025. Was Sumrall referencing Napier with these comments? Napier took a once-proud college football program that was already on the decline and drove it into the dirt in record time.

So, while a top-20 ranking and a winning record in SEC play may not seem like a reason to throw a parade, just remember how low the bar was before Sumrall arrived.